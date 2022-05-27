Apparently Unprovoked, Palm Coast Man Throws Coffee and a Punch at 76-Year-Old Customer

On Wednesday, a Flagler county jury convicted a 38-year-old Palm Coast man of brazenly attacking a Lyft driver, unprovoked, during a paid fare in 2020. On Thursday, Flagler county Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sean Michael Ruel, a 39-year-old Palm Coast man, for what appears to be a brazen, unprovoked attack on a 76-year-old man at a convenience store four days before.









The victim in the jury conviction was in his 40s, so the penalty is only a misdemeanor battery, for which the attacker may serve up to a year in jail. Ruel’s alleged victim being over 65, the battery charge is automatically upgraded to a third-degree felony, exposing Ruel to up to five years in prison if convicted.

The incident took place midmorning on May 22 at the convenience store of the Shell gas station at 320 Palm Coast Parkway. Interior and exterior video surveillance captured the scene. A video clip was released by the Sheriff’s Office.

The video shows the alleged victim, M.A., standing at the counter and carrying out a transaction with the store clerk, possibly involving lottery tickets the clerk is counting. Ruel is standing a few feet behind M.A., a coffee cup in his left hand, his right hand’s fingers flexing slightly as he shifts his weight from left to right and back. The video does not show the scene before Ruel got in line, so it’s not known how long he had been standing there. A woman was also standing to the left.









At no point in the footage released by th Sheriff’s Office does M.A. turn around or address Ruel. Fifteen seconds into the video, Ruel shifts his coffee cup to his right hand as he begins to walk toward the exit. As he does so, he nonchalantly but intentionally throws his coffee cup at M.A.’s left heel, spilling its contents on the floor and splashing M.A. A startled m.A. looks to the ground, then to the exit. There’s no sound in the video, but M.A. is clearly startled. Notably, there’s a garbage can clearly visible, and accessible to customers, inches away from Ruel as he throws his coffee cup toward the alleged victim.

A video angle showing the entrance from outside shows Ruel walking out straight then turning left on the sidewalk, and out of view of the camera. Inside, M.A. speaks briefly with the woman standing to his left and with the clerk, then walks out of the store. He is seen standing by the door of the store, speaking with Ruel, who is a few feet away. “You threw your coffee at me,” the man is quoted as telling Ruel, according to Ruel’s arrest report.

Ruel immediately lunges at M.A. and uppercuts him with a closed right fist, yelling something before turning around, getting on his bike–he has reportedly had three drunk driving arrests in California–and riding off. M.A. crumbled to the floor, at the foot of a man who was approaching the store entrance, and who looked stunned. M.A. initially thought he had a broken wrist from the fall.









Deputies could not immediately find Ruel. But he returned to the store the next day. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted, and deputies were able to make contact with Ruel, who refused to speak with them. He was Mirandized, but allowed to leave after deputies took pictures of him. After analyzing photographs of Ruel in conjunction with the video footage, deputies determined that he was the suspect in the incident. They went to his home at 9 Emily Place in Palm Coast on Thursday. He was relaxing in his backyard, again Mirandized, and again said he did not wish to speak with deputies. But he relented after watching the security footage.

He told deputies that as he stood in line, M.A. turned around and called him a psychopath and a rapist, so Ruel dropped his coffee cup and walked out. (If M.A. had turned around at any point, it would have been before the 15 seconds of Ruel standing still). As Ruel left, he said, M.A. followed him and allegedly asked him threateningly if he wanted to fight. So Ruel says he felt threatened, assumed the alleged victim was going to attack him, so he attacked him first. Notably, the video shows the victim standing by the door, without a hint of a movement forward, the only sign of aggression a barely raised forefinger as he spoke to Ruel.

Ruel said his “fight or flight” instincts took over. “It may have been the wrong response,” he said, according to his arrest report–a notable detail that will likely become relevant if and when, as is often the case in such circumstances, the defendant pleads out the matter. “At the conclusion of the interview, it appeared that Sean had taken responsibility for his actions and was cooperative with law enforcement,” Ruel’s arrest report states.

Given Ruel’s contrition, and other attenuating circumstances–Ruel, his arrest report states, has a history of mental illness, bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder–the issue may be resolved with a downgrading of the charge and a light probationary term.









For M.A., however, the incident was no less violent. M.A. was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where his injured arm prevented him from completing a written statement. But it had not been fractured.

Ruel was charged with battery on a person 65 or older. He remains at the Flagler County jail on $5,000 bond. “Because this guy couldn’t control his anger he battered a senior citizen and is lucky he did not seriously injure him,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our deputies did a great job to identify, locate and arrest Ruel for what he did to this senior in our community. We won’t tolerate this kind of behavior.”