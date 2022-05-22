Palm Coast Marks Inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K

The City of Palm Coast hosted the inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K walk/run on May 14, 2022 at Central Park in Town Center. This event benefited Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services to our nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes and their families. The inaugural event raised over $20,000 for the organization.

Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte was the Master of Ceremonies, which began with the Fire Department Honor Guard followed by speakers including Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief Jon Welker, and retired-FDNY Richard Glover. The Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums band performed followed by Palm Coast Fire Lieutenant Patrick Juliano played Taps on the trumpet.









“It was amazing to see what started as a mere idea I had, come to life in the way that it did through the tremendous support of our community,” said Palm Coast Multimedia Associate Patrick Appolonia, who served as the Race Director. “The excitement and enthusiasm has been inspiring and we look forward to next year’s event.”

The race began just after 8:20 a.m. with over 300 runners and walkers. The fastest competitor was eleven-year-old Liam Harman who finished with the remarkable time of 19:29. All race results are available here.

The City of Palm Coast hopes to host this event annually and plans to incorporate it into the Mayor’s 30/30 Challenge. The Palm Coast 5K was the latest of more than 70 events in a national series of 5K and tower climbs held all around the United States in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Learn more at: www.T2Trun.org