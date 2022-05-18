Sheriff’s Contingent Escorts Families of Fallen Deputies Luciano and Celico at National Police Week in D.C.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Honor Guard, Motors Unit and dedicated family escorts accompanied the families of two of FCSO’s fallen heroes during National Police Week ceremonies in Washington, D.C. this past weekend.

The wife and daughter of Detention Deputy First Class Paul Luciano and the parents of Sergeant Francisco “Frankie” Celico were recognized for the ultimate sacrifice paid by their loved ones in service to the Flagler County community this week.









These fallen heroes were honored as their names were added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in our nation’s capital this past weekend.

On Sunday, the FCSO and the families of Celico and Luciano took part in the National Peace Officers Memorial held at noon on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol. Among Sunday’s events included an address from President Biden, as well as the Annual Wreath Laying ceremony and the Stand Watch for the Fallen ceremony on the grounds of the Capitol Building and the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

The FCSO Honor Guard, as well as Honor Guards from across the nation, stood guard for 10-minute intervals in remembrance of all 619 U.S. law enforcement officers being recognized in 2022 for their service and the price they paid. Over 6,000 survivors of fallen officers attended along with thousands of law enforcement officers attended from across the country and as far away as England.

“We are humbled at the privilege of escorting the families of these heroes to our nation’s capital,” Staly said. “DFC Luciano and Sergeant Celico served the citizens of Flagler County proudly and without hesitation, answering the call of duty every time it rang. On behalf of the entire FCSO, we salute their memories and the families they left behind far too soon. Yes, this is a time of mourning. But, it is also a time for true American heroes. And now, every person who visits this wall will get to see the additional names of two very special ones from Flagler County, Florida.”









With the names of 619 officers added to the Memorial Wall this year, a total of 23,229 names are now engraved in the memorial honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives serving their communities.

A Police Unity Tour Ride-In and Ceremony, Candelight Vigil and the 28th Annual Memorial March and Service were held on May 12, 13 and 14 respectively. Anywhere from 25,000 to 40,000 people attend these special National Police Week Festivities in Washington, D.C. each year. President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation for a Police Officers Memorial Day on May 15, 1962.

[Note: the cost of the trip is being tabulated at FlaglerLive’s request and will be provided when available.]