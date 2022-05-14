Why I Took Part in Today’s National Women’s March in Flagler Beach

By Kathleen Brady
I was born in 1968 in a Catholic home for unwed mothers in Philadelphia. Books have been written about these homes located in the United States and up until recently, Ireland. It is estimated that 1.5 million unwed mothers were forced to give up their children for adoption in the United States in the 20 years prior to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.
My biological mother was 15 when she became pregnant. She was forever scarred for life by her experience in one of these homes. She was 16 when she gave birth and had no say whatsoever in what happened to me. The decision was solely in the hands of my grandparents. Let that sink in: my mother was completely powerless over what happened to her and to her child. She was in labor (with no form of anesthesia) for close to two days and when that baby–that was me–finally exited her pain-wracked body, she was not allowed to see or hold me. She was told it would be easier that way because I was going to be given up for adoption.
She and I had some things in common aside from genes. Neither of us received any sex education. She told me that she did not know that she could get pregnant if she wasn’t married. That may sound ludicrous to us today but it really happened.
The first time I had a health class that addressed menstruation was as a freshman in high school, a little too late for just about every girl there. There are a lot of statistics out there and variations for ethnic subpopulations, but as of today the average age of menarche for girls in the United States is 12.06 years. That means most girls start having their periods around fifth grade.
I had the great fortune to grow up with wonderful parents. But despite my repeated requests for information, I was not given any. We did not have the internet then. If you wanted to look something up you had to go to the library and use the card catalog. There was no generalized heading of “birds and bees,” as my mother refer to anything sexual. When I did get my period, my mother provided me with a “sanitary belt” that was a holdover from the 1960s. They didn’t even make the type of pads that went on those belts anymore.
I was on the swim team when I started menstruating. Good luck hiding a pad in a bathing suit. I asked about tampons and was told that they could only be used by married people. By virtue of having older female cousins and friends with older sisters, I learned through them how to manage my period and that Planned Parenthood existed. One of my dear friends and I took the bus to Planned Parenthood. That is where I had my first pelvic exam. I was asked if I wanted to see my cervix. I didn’t even know that I had one!
Fast-forward a couple of years. I was suffering from such crippling menstrual periods that my mother finally relented and took me to a gynecologist, but only because our family doctor told her it was necessary. Her prevailing thought was that women didn’t need gynecologic care until they got married, because our religion taught that sex outside of marriage was sinful.
At the age of 18 I was informed that I had severe endometriosis and that it might become very difficult for me to bear a child. My condition was managed with high doses of hormones, which had a plethora of side effects, including an increased risk of reproductive organ cancers and blood clots. I began to require laparoscopic surgery every one to two years throughout my 20s and early 30s to remove painful scar tissue from my abdominal/pelvic organs. I asked several gynecologists for a hysterectomy and was repeatedly turned down. I was told that I was too young to make that decision and that I might want to become a mother later in life (even though those same doctors told me the only way that was likely to happen was through fertility treatments).
I was not empowered to make decisions regarding my own reproductive organs. This was after Roe.
These personal anecdotes underscore how religious attitudes toward sexuality and lack of sex education can lead to unwanted pregnancies. There are a multitude of other ways in which an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy can occur. There is an endless array of scenarios under which a woman might choose to avoid pregnancy or terminate a pregnancy. The most important word in that last sentence is the word choose.
We need to be empowered regarding our bodies, and we need to be free to make our choices.
There is a big difference between sex education and sexual titillation, but it’s common for people to conflate those two things. If this country was serious about reducing the number of abortions, then sex education would be mandatory in all grammar schools. It would be presented in a simple, age-appropriate, and factual way before children start menstruating or having sex. Safe, reliable birth control would be available at no cost to everyone.
If people were truly pro-life as opposed to pro-birth, every person in this country would have universal healthcare. I am in the medical field and I see people die all the time because they can’t afford treatment.
If this was truly a pro-family country, then there would be guaranteed paid maternal and paternal leave. There would be social safety nets to ensure that in the richest country in the world- children don’t go hungry, homeless, or without medical care.
Hopefully, Americans will start to realize that only by working together to elect people who will make these issues a priority, will we see the abortion rates go down in significant ways. Imposing religious beliefs on our school systems and codifying them through our laws will only lead to more unwanted pregnancies and the return of back-alley abortions.
When I remarked to a friend that I would be attending a woman’s rights rally in Flagler County today, I was asked if I was afraid and warned I needed to be very careful. We should never be afraid to raise our voices in support of what we think is right, but we should be very afraid about staying quiet when we see injustice. My dysfunctional uterus never bore a child, and I will use whatever power I have to make sure that other women have the freedom to say what does or does not happen with their reproductive organs.
Kathleen Brady is a long-time resident of the Hammock.
Comments
Bailey’s mom says
Way to go to those that supported the Rally with their presence and the millions of others who will vote to stand up for women!
What a great article, I hope all flagler county residence read it and understand that now is the time that we have to work together and stand up for our basic human rights.
Pat says
Bravo to Katherine Brady and for standing up for what she so strongly believes.
And thank you for all you’ve had to endure like myself and many of my colleagues throughout the years to be able to take control of our bodies and to never again relinquish our lives to a committee of uneducated men insisting on placing their beliefs on fifty-two percent of the world’s population!
oldtimer says
it was a committee of “uneducated men” who gave us roe v wade in 1973…… just saying
Darlene Shelley says
I am glad the author was given a chance to be born, live, and share her story. I agree with body autonomy, but also in the precious right to life. Education is the key, as is parental and sex education in school before it is too late. The best way to stop the murder of babies is to prevent the pregnancies from happening in the first place. Responsibility begins at home.
Duh says
Didn’t the sex ed books to youngin’s in school get banned recently? No more math books either… Let’s Go Desanti!
UhDuh says
Simply by the fact that you are ALIVE, and simply by having felt compelled to write about it [your life], you are PROVING that unborn babies [human beings] must have a RIGHT TO LIFE. Nonetheless, you have a right to end your own if you choose to do so.
Pierre Tristam says
There’s nothing simple about it, and one does not follow the other. That reduces the author’s end to a single purpose that isn’t even her own. It misses the point.
UhDuh says
Uh, one jumps in line with ‘advocates & activists’ who want to keep infanticide legal… I’m going to lump the author in with the general category of murderers. Thousands of protesters were lawful and peaceful at the Jan 6th affair. You yourself Pierre have lambasted them as ‘insurrectionists’.
Pierre Tristam says
Thousands were lawful. Thousands, including every single individual who broke and entered into the Capitol, were not, and, given their aim–overturning a lawful election–were by definition insurrectionists. As for lumping the author in the category of murderers: then you’d have to do the same for the women whose pregnancies–one in fine, or over a million a year–end in miscarriages. Manslaughter maybe? involuntary homicide? god’s will?
Bill C says
UhDuh is probably a Russian troll feeding hateful speech into the discourse to divide and conquer.
RoseKaye says
Thank you for logic.
Kathleen Brady says
None of us chooses to be born. Not all pregnancies result in a birth. Not all children are wanted or have parents that can provide for them. If I had not been born, we would not be having this discussion, you simply would be having it with somebody else.
You introduced a concept that had nothing to do with my essay, I said nothing about the right to end my life.
RoseKaye says
You truly miss the point.
Justsayin says
Thousands of first responders such as cops,firefighters and nurses were heros in 20020 during covid.. In 2021 many lost there jobs and way of life because they did not have right to choose on a experimental vaccine. I would be willing to bet Kathleen supports these mandates.
Not a unicorn says
People didn’t lose their lives from the vaccine, they lost their lives from COVID. Stop spreading disinformation because that’s what has caused this public health crisis to go on and on. No one has been Mandated to get a vaccine. Everybody’s had free will to make their choice. Choices do not come without consequences.
Science in no way backs up the claims you make about most anything. Follow the science not gossip. If you never question yourself how do you known what you believe is true?
Kathleen Brady says
Your argument is not logical as pregnancy is not contagious.
NotAHostBody says
Justsayin you are comparing apples to oranges. If a woman standing next to you at Publix had an abortion you would never know unless she told you. It has no adverse effect on your life. If a unmasked, unvaccinated woman is standing next to you and she is shedding the COVID virus you again will not know but her lack of compassion/care for your life can have a very severe adverse effect on your life. Just this week in this country we hit 1 million people that have died from COVID. Some of those 1 million were parents. Some of them were vaccinated, some of them died before a vaccination. Where is the fight for their children and their right to have parents? Some of those 1 million were also children? So Justsayin, I ask you when does one’s right to life become void to you? You can be anti-vaccination, but know your option runs the risk of killing people that are already here. Yes, many lost their jobs because they refused to be vaccinated but my heartbreaks for the children that lost a parent to a virus that we could greatly decrease if we follow requests to stay inside, keep distance, get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Sherry says
@ justsayin. . . . AGAIN! and AGAIN! and AGAIN! My decision to control my own body and to have an abortion or exercise my (current) rights to “contraception”. . . does NOTHING, NOTHING, NOTHING to YOU or to the other members of the public!
However, the decision to reject a proven safe and effective vaccine/masking, and to walk around in public and INTENTIONALLY spread a “very highly contagious and deadly” AIRBORNE disease ENDANGERS each and every one of the people on this planet!
Contrary to what the BS on FOX says, there is “NOTHING” remotely comparable in these two rights to privacy!
Sherry says
Thank you, Kathleen, for your courage. The courage to bear your soul and tell us your compelling personal story. May you be comforted by these words, and may others that comment show their kindness and compassion.
Robin says
Thank you for showing up and speaking out! There’s a good reason the writers of our Constitution explicitly stated there would be no official ‘state’ religion.
Laura Shaver says
As I grew up (I was born in 1944) I was taught if you wanted a child, once you were married, if God thought you would be a good mother he would give you a baby. Nothing about “doing” anything with a male.
I ended up pregnant at 17. I was taken to Florence Critterton Home for unwed mothers and told I would not see my baby. The child would be given up for adoption.
I would not give up my child, ever! So, I ran away. Made the mistake of contacting my mother so she wouldn’t worry. Don’t know how they found me, cops maybe. Forced to marry, never an actual couple, never set up house keeping. Such a waste.
Had a beautiful baby girl. Got a job, finished school (GED). At 30 met and married a wonderful man. Married 47 years now.
We need Roe vs Wade!
J says
So, you wish that you had aborted? I dont understand.
RoseKaye says
Thank you for your story. I am appalled by women who refuse to understand the LIVING and BREATHING HUMAN deserves consideration and respect.
Michael Cocchiola says
How can this country enable a minority of citizens – fanatical evangelical culture warriors (I hesitate to call them Christians… they are not!) potentially cause all women to lose their right to control their bodies?
The despicable Republican Party is wholly responsible for this grotesque abuse of women. How can the Republican Party let women go back to a deadly hogepoge of sharp objects, homemade chemical concoctions and faux doctors to end an an unwanted pregnancy? How can the Republican Party allow women to die in dark alleyways, filthy rooms and fake medical facilities?
The Republican Party is not America. It is an ignorant and repressive cult. It must be dismantled and swept into the trashbin of our history.
Resident says
Bravo, thank you! I was raised the very same, had no idea what was happening when I started menustration at 14. And even then no one explained anything about sex or how babies come to be. We were in the dark ages. I don’t wish for any young girls to go through that.
I’m with you all the way, it’s women’s rights to decide what happens to their bodies. Imagine what would happen if we reversed the situation and were requiring something for men’s bodies.
JEK says
Thank you for telling your story. It’s a very important one.
Concerned says
“[I]t is her body, her life, and men, to that extent, are not similarly situated. [Men] don’t bear the child. […] It is essential to woman’s equality with man that she be the decisionmaker, that her choice be controlling. If you impose restraints that impede her choice, you are disadvantaging her because of her sex.”
–Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her
Senate confirmation hearing, July 21, 1993.
joseph wittrock says
Kathleen…..I’m positive you went to Catholic Grammar School in the 1970’s in the Arch Diocese of Philadelphia, as did I. They were teaching Sex Education in 5th grade (“Becoming A Person”) at that time.
Tamer says
This very sensitive topic at its fundamental core is not dependent on your view but what the foundation of this country represents in their creed of “ home of the free “ . You can’t take away a woman’s right and STILL call yourselves a free society .
In Europe only countries like Andorra and Malta forbid this right .
Third world countries in our own hemisphere, El Salvador , etc . also it’s illegal .
Is in between these backward societies where you see our country ??
RoseKaye says
The irony of birth control being the responsibility of the female is the elephant in the room. A woman can get pregnant less than 100 days out of the year between the ages of 10 to 50; men can procreate 365 days a year from puberty until death. Science has managed to make sure a man can achieve an erection but they can’t figure out MALE birth control?!
Men take heed! A vasectomy IS simple surgery and reversible.