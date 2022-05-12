Road Rage Incident on Belle Terre Parkway Lands a Man in Jail on felony Child Abuse Charge

Richard M. Oloughlin, a 36-year-old resident of Winchester Lane in Palm Coast, faces two felony charges following a road-rage incident in which Oloughlin was recorded by a 17-year-old boy allegedly assaulting the boy and damaging his car on Palm Coast Parkway Wednesday evening.

As the alleged victim describes it, he was driving his Volkswagen behind Oloughlin’s Chevrolet on belle Terre Parkway around 6 p.m., nearing Palm Coast Parkway, when Oloughlin stopped in the road, got out of his car, and walked toward the 17 year old’s car. The boy, N.M., began recording Oloughlin on his cell phone. Oloughlin had been upset that N.M. was following too closely. He jabbed at the car window, as his fingerprints would later indicate, “then broke the passenger side mirror,” according to his arrest report.









While N.M. was recording, Oloughlin “slapped his phone out of his hand and in the process struck the [alleged] victim’s hand” before kicking the car’s door, damaging it, the report states. N.M. was not injured.

Oloughlin told deputies that he and the other car’s driver were yelling obscenities as they were driving, and that the other driver was following too closely. He said both he and the other driver exited their vehicles before N.M. got back into his car, but not before threatening Oloughlin’s family “by saying he would shoot them,” the report states, though the boy’s video has no evidence of that. Oloughlin did not see a firearm. He also accused N.M. of attempting to run him over.

The video shows Oloughlin approaching the Volkswagen, strike the phone out of N.M.’s hand, and yell out, “get out [of] the car so I can whoop your ass,” even after the boy discloses his age. “I’ll whoop your ass in front of the cops,” Oloughlin says in the video as he’s heard repeatedly striking the Volkswagen.

The damage was estimated at $1,000, resulting in a third degree felony charge of criminal mischief in addition to a third degree felony charge of felony child abuse. Oloughlin was booked at the Flagler County jail, and released on $1,500 bond, with a judge’s order to stay away from the alleged victim.