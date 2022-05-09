Florida Gas Prices at Highest Level in 5 Weeks, with Flagler Average at $4.23

Florida gas prices rebounded over the weekend, returning to the highest price in five weeks. Sunday’s state average was $4.20 per gallon, an increase of 2 cents from a week ago.

In Flagler County, the average gas price for regular unleaded was at $4.23 a gallon this morning, compared to $4.21 in St. Johns and $4.14 in Volusia. Regular at Wawa on State Road 100 in palm Coast was selling at $4.179 and $4.15 at the Shell station at Flagler Plaza in Flagler Beach. Both RaceTrac stations on State Road 100 were selling at $4.29, and $4.18 at the RaceTrac on Palm Coast Parkway.









A Covid-related silver lining: because China is again imposing big waves of lockdowns, oil demand in China–at nearly 13 million barrels per day, the world’s second oil guzzler after the United States, at 20 million barrels per day–is falling sharply, causing Saudi oil export prices to fall for the first time in four months. Bloomberg was reporting a more than $6-a-barrel drop today, to $103.5. But those declines won;t ripple all the way to the pump for some time yet.

“There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which may result in additional increases at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline. Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

Sunday’s state average of $4.20 per gallon is 2 cents more than last week, 10 cents more than a month ago, and $1.32 per gallon more than this time last year. On average, drivers are paying $63 to fill an average-sized tank of gas. That’s $20 more than this time last year.

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday’s Avg. Price – $4.20 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $63 (15 gallon tank) 2022 High – $4.38/g (Mar. 11, 2022) 2021 High – $3.36/g (Nov. 2021) Record High – $4.38/g (Mar. 2022) Friday’s U.S. Oil Price – $109.77 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $104.69/b 2022 High – $123.70/b (Mar. 8, 2022) 2021 High – $84.65/b (Oct. 2021) Record High – $145.29/b (July 2008)

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.39), Gainesville ($4.30), Fort Lauderdale ($4.28)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($4.11), Punta Gorda ($4.11), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.14), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($4.15)









Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $4.317 $4.301 $4.187 $4.139 $2.960 $4.33 (3/11/2022) Florida $4.204 $4.196 $4.184 $4.106 $2.880 $4.38 (3/11/2022) Georgia $3.835 $3.818 $3.719 $3.800 $2.752 $4.29 (3/11/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.