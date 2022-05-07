Daytona State College Marks Opening of First-Ever Student Residency Hall

In front of an audience of more than 200 students, faculty, staff, and members of the community, Daytona State College officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the completion of the new student residence hall on May 5. Located on the Daytona Beach Campus, the four story, 252-bed facility opens its doors to DSC’s first-ever on-campus residents this summer. The residence hall was designed to be an affordable option within reach for all students, including those on financial aid and scholarships.









“Today marks the end of one chapter in the life of our college and begins a new one, with fresh ideas, hopes, and dreams for the future,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, DSC President. “The impact this facility will have on our campus life will be unmistakable. In this era where everyone wants to be online, the residence hall will help build stronger relationships between faculty and students. It will strengthen the ties with our future alumni and create a positive feedback loop that will in turn make us stronger.”

The campus infrastructure is in place for a full college residential experience, and includes amenities such as a dining facility with meal plans, a fitness center, pool, and recreational areas. Student housing is projected to increase student retention as support services such as tutoring, the library, Writing Center, Academic Support Center, and Career Services, are all within walking distance from the facility.

“We were confident that many of our students, including local students, would want to take advantage of a residential experience,” said Dr. Randy Howard, DSC District Board of Trustees Chair. “Living in the heart of this campus where they can fully immerse themselves in their educational experience – close to faculty, recreational facilities, our wonderful student center and library – this is one more example of how Daytona State keeps the needs of our students at the forefront of everything we do.”









The largest percentage of the incoming residents are from Volusia, Flagler, Seminole, Orange, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties. Other states represented are New York, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, and Texas, and international students will come from Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, the Bahamas, Brazil, Spain, and Australia.

“We are a community dedicated to uplifting one another on our journeys to success, celebrating our diversity, and creating an unforgettable college experience,” said Adrianne Toles-Williams, SGA President. “The Student Residence Hall makes this more than just a college campus, it will make Daytona State College in Daytona Beach a home.”