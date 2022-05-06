The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) hosted the 2022 Fallen Officer Memorial and Candlelight Vigil just outside of the Flagler County Courthouse Thursday. Supporters and participants were able to observe the service and help us honor our fallen brothers and sisters.

The Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office bugler, FCSO Honor Guard, FCSO Chaplains and family members or relatives all participated during the ceremony and paid tribute to fallen law enforcement officers near and far.









In 2021, the FCSO mourned the loss of Detention Deputy First Class (DFC) Paul Luciano along with Bunnell Police Department’s Sergeant Dominic Guida, both of whom died in the line of duty. DFC Luciano worked in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and contracted COVID-19, ultimately succumbing to complications of the virus. Sergeant Guida, previously a Deputy Sheriff with CSO, worked for BPD and had a fatal heart attack during a training exercise. We also remembered FBI Agent Daniel Alfin, son of Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin.

“In 2021, 616 extraordinary officers across our nation laid down their lives in service of others,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “These men and women ran toward danger, and 55 of those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our safety were from Florida. We were deeply saddened in 2021 after losing one of our own, Detention Deputy First Class Paul Luciano, who lost his battle with COVID-19 in August after he served inmates in our jail during the global pandemic. He died serving our community and we dedicate this year’s memorial to him and the five other FCSO deputies and Sheriffs who lost their lives wearing the badge. Memorial services like this one serves as a reminder of the price that is paid by some to keep the peace for many.”

The ceremony honored all law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The names of the six fallen law enforcement officers from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office were read aloud while family members of the fallen placed a single rose in a 5-point star flower arrangement. They are: Sheriff Perry Hall, End of Watch August 21, 1927; Deputy George “Son” Durrance, End of Watch August 24, 1927; Sheriff Homer Brooks, End of Watch March 23, 1965; Deputy Charles “Chuck” Sease, End of Watch July 5, 2003; Sergeant Francesco “Frankie” Celico, End of Watch September 9, 2011; and Deputy First Class Paul Luciano, End of Watch August 26, 2021.

Thank you to all who attended and shared in the 2022 FCSO Fallen Officers Memorial ceremony.









In case you missed it, video of the ceremony can be seen here: https://bit.ly/3sfZ4M5

Video of the memorial video shown during the ceremony can be seen here: https://bit.ly/FCSOHonorsFallenHeroes