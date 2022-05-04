Hop on a Bus and Tour Half Dozen Flagler County Parks – for Free

Who says there’s no free ride? More than a dozen lucky residents will be able to join Parks and Recreation staff and the Flagler County Parks Advisory Board for the Summer 2022 Tour of Parks on June 10.

Reservations are required and can be made online at www.FlaglerCounty.gov/summertour. Participants must be at least 18 years old.









“Twice a year the Flagler County Parks Advisory Board schedules a parks tour, and invites the public to join them on an adventure through some of the 28 parks the county maintains,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Frank Barbuti. “We have room to take about 14 residents with us, so don’t delay making your reservation.”

Stops on the tour include the following Flagler County parks: Herschel King, Wadsworth, Hammock Community Center and Park, MalaCompra Park, Bay Drive Park, and Princess Place Preserve. There will be a lunch stop at High Jackers Restaurant at the end of the tour, but attendees will be responsible for paying their own way there.

The bus will leave at 9 a.m. from the front of the Government Services Building – 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell – and will return shortly after 2 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to get an overview of some of these spectacular parks,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It also gives residents a chance to talk with the advisory board and provide input.”

Herschel King Park – is located on the west side of Intracoastal Waterway at the end of Grady Prather Jr. Cove off Colbert Lane. Visitors can fish from the pier, or simply relax and enjoy the view. There is a boat launch that is convenient starting point for fishing trips or for sightseeing along the Intracoastal. There is a shaded walking trail and a playground all within this 20-acre park.

Wadsworth Park – is a 45-acre park that stays busy both day and night because of its amenities: lighted soccer fields; racquetball, tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts; a skate park; two playground areas; a picnic pavilion; an elevated boardwalk; and, a dog park (currently under reconstruction). The park is located on the north side of State Road 100 in Flagler Beach.

Hammock Community Center and Park – is located steps away from the beach on MalaCompra Road. The building can seat 100 or provide standing room for about 200. There is an ample pavilion for outdoor functions. Other amenities include: pickleball courts, basketball, horseshoe pits, volleyball, and a playground.

MalaCompra Park – also located on MalaCompra Road – is a beachfront park that provides access to coquina rock formations on the coast. There is plenty of parking, and restrooms with an outdoor shower. There are also hiking and nature trails, and ample space for wildlife viewing and birding.









Bay Drive Park – is on the ocean at the end of Bay Drive. There is a two-story building that includes restroom facilities, water fountain and showers on the first level and an observation deck on the upper level. The upper-level deck includes three telescopes (one of which is ADA accessible) for ocean viewing. Educational signage has been installed both along the walking trail and on the upper-level deck to highlight Right Whales and their migration and describing the native vegetation and wildlife.

Princess Place Preserve – located off Old Kings Road near U.S. 1 – this 1,500-acre preserve is rich with history. It was purchased by Henry Cutting in 1886 and passed on to his widow Angela Mills Cutting Worden, who eventually married Boris Scherbatoff, an exiled Russian prince. Visitors can take in its splendor while on one of the many hiking trails, fishing the salt marshes along the Matanzas River and Pellicer Creek. The preserve is a popular spot for horse enthusiasts, with an equestrian campsite and plenty of trails. There are three well-appointed cottages for rent for those who would rather “glamp” than camp.