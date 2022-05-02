Local Attorney Delgado Accepts Sanction for ‘Inappropriate’ Call with Client

The following article ran in the Daytona Beach News-Journal and is reproduced here with permission. Aaron Delgado is a member of the FlaglerLive Board of Directors.

By Frank Fernandez

Daytona Beach criminal defense attorney and former City Commissioner Aaron Delgado was reprimanded by the Florida Supreme Court and placed on two years probation after law enforcement agents recorded a phone conversation in which they believed Delgado was trying to obtain “contraband” from one of his clients, according to the Florida Bar and documents.









The contraband was described as “narcotics” according to a report to a federal court in Orlando regarding wire interceptions.

Delgado has not been charged with a crime.

Delgado denied the conversations were for buying narcotics and said he was talking to his client, who once owned a dog-breeding business, about dogs, according to a response from his lawyer to the Florida Bar. Delgado’s dog had died, the response stated.

Delgado also served as a Daytona Beach City Commissioner from November 2016 until his resignation in August 2021.

Delgado admitted the communications “had the appearance of impropriety and not becoming of a lawyer,” according to a consent judgment he reached with the Florida Bar.

Delgado entered a conditional guilty plea for consent judgment on Feb. 23, 2022, according to the Florida Bar. He was reprimanded by publication and placed on probation for two years. Delgado must also pay $1,628.32 to the Florida Bar for its costs in the matter.

Delgado must comply with conditions set in a contract he entered into with Florida Lawyers Assistance Inc. on Aug. 16, 2021, according to the consent judgement.

The Florida Lawyers Assistance program was created in 1986 to identify and help lawyers “who suffer from substance abuse, mental health or other disorders which negatively affect their lives and careers,” according to its website.

He must pay Florida Lawyers Assistance a registration fee of $250 and a probation monitoring fee of $100 per month.

The consent judgement requires Delgado to abide by all recommendations made by the Florida Lawyers’ Assistance program. The Florida Bar will monitor Delgado’s compliance with the “rehabilitation contract,” including payment of fees, the consent judgement stated.

When reached by The News-Journal on Monday, Delgado said he wanted to put the case behind him.

“I resolved the case like I advise many of my clients to do,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s best just to move on and not to continue to litigate,” Delgado said.

He said it had been a learning experience.









“This experience has made me a better lawyer because now I understand what people go through when they are accused of things they didn’t do,” Delgado said

Delgado declined to answer additional questions and referred The News-Journal to his attorney.

The Florida Bar opened an investigation after receiving information from a federal court which in turn received the information from law enforcement who intercepted calls during a federal investigation they believed were for the purchase of narcotics, the consent judgement stated.

The FBI and the Daytona Beach Police Department in July 2020 were monitoring wire and electronic communications to and from some individuals, including a man named Robert Hamilton.

On July 10, 2020, at about 9:51 a.m., a person later identified as Aaron Delgado called Hamilton, according to the wire interception report which contains what it described as a “summary of a portion of the call.” The report included the following conversation:

Delgado: “Alright man, and that ever, whatever happened with that other stuff man?”

Hamilton: “Ummmm, oh, you ain’t ever get it?”

Delgado: “Yeah.”

Hamilton: “Yeah. I’ll let you know.”

Delgado: “Alright.”

After the call, agents identified the phone number as the one “listed on the internet for criminal defense attorney and City Commissioner Aaron Delgado.”

Delgado was returning a call to Hamilton, who had tried calling him previously, the document stated. Agents also checked court dockets and found that Delgado represented Hamilton in a separate case.

The call was initially marked as presumptively privileged but that was later reviewed and law enforcement decided that portion was not privileged.

Law enforcement stated that “based on the coded nature of the communications,” Delgado was asking if something he was expecting had arrived and Hamilton thought Delgado had already received it, the wire interception report states.

Later that day at 4:19 p.m. on July 10, 2020, Hamilton called someone else, identified as UCC-59. Hamilton tells UCC-59 that he wants “four of them,” and then goes on to say he wants “brown.”

Hamilton was asking UCC-59 for 4 grams of heroin, agents stated in the report.

On July 13, 2020, at about 10:32 a.m., Delgado called Hamilton, according to the document which stated “This call was not privileged and pertinent to the investigation.”









Hamilton: “Hello.”

Delgado: “Hey man, what, what are you up to?”

Hamilton: “What’s up, (expletive)?”

Delgado: “Rob I just, I just put my dog to sleep. It’s the worst thing I have ever done man.”

Hamilton: “Nah, what happened?”

Delgado: “My dog had like kidney failure, he was like 15 years old. I just had to put him to sleep man. That is the hardest thing I have ever done. Holy (expletive).”

Hamilton: “God.”

Delgado: “I thought I was a tough guy, man. Ha, no.”

Hamilton: “Yeah (expletive) that, yeah, I know how that (expletive) go. (Expletive) animals bro, hell yeah.”

Delgado: “Man I, oh my God. Uh sucks.”

Hamilton: “I already know bro. What kinda dog was it?”

Delgado: “It was a pug. [unintelligible]”

Hamilton: “Yeah, damn dude.”

Delgado: “(Expletive) rough man. Next time you have an order man, let me know.”

Hamilton: “I got you, I got you bro. You can get one. I got you. Hell yeah, you can get one. I got one coming soon anyways.”

Delgado: “Alright, that sounds good. Hit me up.”

Hamilton: “Alright, yeah, I (expletive) around and hurt my leg on the dirt bike yesterday. I’m, I’m immobile. Can’t go nowhere.”

Delgado: “Jesus, alright, well you need to come see me pretty soon anyway.”

Hamilton: “I am. I got you.”

Delgado: “Alright, talk to you soon.”

Hamilton: “Alright, bro.”









An agent states that based on his training and experience and knowledge of a prior intercepted communication between Hamilton and Delgado, he believed that Delgado called Hamilton to discuss getting narcotics, the report states.

The agent stated that he believed that Delgado would understand Hamilton’s history of narcotics distribution since Delgado represented Hamilton.

Delgado asked Hamilton if he had a new supply of narcotics when he asked “Next time you have an order man, let me know,” the agent stated in the report.

Hamilton understands and confirms he will inform Delgado when Hamilton states “I got you, I got you bro,” the document states.

Hamilton told Delgado he could just have one of what he was requesting, the agent states in the report. “Hell yeah, you can get one. I got one coming soon anyways,” the document states. That referred to “possibly a gram or ounce,” the report states.

Delgado understood and told Hamilton to get back to him. “Alright, that sounds good. Hit me up,” the report states.

The report was signed by Dana E. Hill, an assistant U.S. Attorney in Orlando. Hill asked for approval to continue intercepting communications to and from Hamilton and others as part of the investigation.

U.S. District Court Judge Wendy W. Berger signed an order approving continued interception of communications.

Hamilton would eventually be sentenced to prison.

As part of a plea deal in which he was represented by Delgado, Hamilton, 38, pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty in November in Volusia County Circuit Court to conspiracy to traffic in heroin 14 grams or more, trafficking in heroin 4 grams or more and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison to run concurrent on each of the charges.

Hamilton also pleaded no contest and was sentenced to five years to run concurrent with all the others charges to child neglect and illegal use of a communication device.

The Florida Bar Counsel Karen Bankowitz sent a letter dated June 1, 2021, to Grievance Committee Chair Edward Gary Milgrim about the bar’s complaint against Delgado. Delgado was copied on the letter.

Attorney Brian L. Tannebaum, who has offices in Miami and Tallahassee, represented Delgado. In a response to Bankowitz, Tannebaum writes that no criminal charges have been filed against Delgado.

The transcript contains “summaries” of “portions” of calls between Delgado and Hamilton and does not contain “complete calls or even the exact text,” Tannebaum wrote.

Tannebaum wrote it was “concerning to have to respond to someone else’s interpretation of a portion of a call.”

Tannebaum wrote that Hamilton owed Delgado $1,000 for legal costs. Hamilton owned a dog breeding company, now inactive, called American Bully Unlimited Inc., Tannebaum wrote.

Tannebaum wrote that the calls in the transcript were about dogs and that Delgado had just had his dog put to sleep. Tannebaum wrote that he was providing texts back to 2019 in which Delgado texted about dogs with Hamilton.









Tannebaum provided a copy of text sent on Dec. 20, 2019, from Hamilton showing a picture of eight puppies. The receiver, Delgado, according to Tannebaum, responds that it was good news.

Delgado texts: “Don’t forget me bra! How much if my father-in-law wants one.”

Hamilton replies: “Depending on which one he wants but they starting at 2,500. But for u we can work something out.”

Delgado replies: “Name it justice” and “Don’t forget me.”

Delgado then asked for a picture of the dog’s parents for his father-in-law.

Hamilton sent the picture of the dogs.

On Feb. 6, 2020, Delgado texts that Hamilton’s case was continued and that he thought Hamilton was coming in.

Hamilton responds that he was but that his dog almost died and he had to rush her to the emergency veterinarian. Delgado asked “what happened to the dog” and “How is she now.”

Hamilton responded that food and milk got in the dog’s lungs but that the vet just called and he was going to get her.

In a text to Hamilton, Delgado typed that his “baby brother is lonely and was thinking about getting a dog.”

Delgado asked “Do you still have puppies?”

Hamilton responds that he has a female left but he wants “5” for her and that was “low-balling” himself.

“Also I was bragging on your dogs to him,” Delgado texted.

Hamilton responded he will keep her if no one buys her.

“Can you send me some pictures,” Delgado texted.