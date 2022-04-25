Gas Prices Averaging $4.10/gal. in Florida as Oil Execs Rake In $45 Million More in Compensation

Florida gas prices are gradually moving lower after rising 10 cents last week. Florida’s state average rose from $4.01 to $4.11 per gallon. Drivers are now paying an average price of $4.10 per gallon.









The price for regular this morning at several gas stations along State Road 100 in Palm Coast, including RaceTrac, Wawa and 7-Eleven , was $4.09, according to GasBuddy. Love’s Travel Shop on U.S. 1 at I-95 was selling regular at $3.99.

“The rollercoaster ride at the pump continues,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “After rising two weeks ago, gas prices should remain tied to the price of oil, which was on its way back down last week. Based on wholesale and gasoline futures trends, gas prices could decline 5-10 cents, unless oil prices rebound again.”

According to the EIA, the price of crude oil accounts for 55% of the price of gasoline. Last week, the U.S. price of oil fell 4 percent. Friday’s closing price of $102.07 per barrel was $4.47/b less than the week before, and $21.63 per barrel less than this year’s high – set in early March.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reports, "Chief executives from the largest oil and gas companies received nearly $45m more in combined total compensation in 2021 as compared to 2020 amid the steep rise in gasoline prices across the US over the last year, a new report states. Twenty-eight major oil and gas companies, such as Shell, Exxon, BP and Marathon Petroleum, gave out $394m in total to their chief executives in 2021, according to an exclusive analysis provided to the Guardian."









Fuel Price Overview

Sunday’s Florida Avg. – $4.10 per gallon

– $4.10 per gallon Avg. Cost for a Fill-Up – $61.50

– $61.50 2022 High – $4.38 per gallon (March 11)

– $4.38 per gallon (March 11) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon

– $3.36 per gallon 2022 U.S. Oil Price High – $123.70 (March 8)

– $123.70 (March 8) 2021 U.S. Oil Price High – $84.65 per barrel

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.27), Fort Lauderdale ($4.15), Naples ($4.15)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.91), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.93), Panama City ($4.00)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy. Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.









Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $4.120 $4.120 $4.080 $4.236 $2.886 $4.33 (3/11/2022) Florida $4.103 $4.106 $4.005 $4.120 $2.796 $4.38 (3/11/2022) Georgia $3.717 $3.719 $3.709 $3.993 $2.701 $4.29 (3/11/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

