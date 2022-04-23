60-Year-Old St. Augustine Man Dies in Single Car Crash on U.S. 1 Near Matanzas Woods Parkway

A 60-year-old St. Augustine man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on U.S. 1 in Palm Coast Friday afternoon.

The crash took place 0.4 miles north of the roundabout at Matanzas Woods Parkway. The man, whose identity the Florida Highway Patrol has not released, was traveling south and alone at the wheel of an unidentified vehicle on U.S. 1. At 2:45 p.m., when he “failed to negotiate a slight curve for unknown reasons, crossing into the northbound travel lanes,” according to an FHP report.









The patrol’s orange markers at the scene this morning trace the point of origin where the driver left the southbound lanes, dropping down a sharply embanked median before continuing down the northbound lanes, where he struck the concrete edge of the barrier on the bridge above Hulett Branch Creek, on the east side of the highway.

The collision was violent enough that a witness described the crash as shattering the vehicle, with visible air bag deployment. A nurse who happened to be passing by and who stopped to tend to the victim quickly determined that the man had died. An emergency helicopter was placed on standby, but the victim could not be helped.

Northbound traffic was closed at close to 3 p.m. and diverted onto Matanzas Woods Parkway. A Palm Coast Fire Department firefighter pronounced the victim dec eased at the scene. Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Police also responded. The Sheriff’s Office, first on scene, turned over the investigation to FHP. The investigation is ongoing.

The sight of a fatality would be disturbing to anyone driving by. But for some drivers, the fatality near Matanzas Woods was the second they drove by within a few miles. A 69-year-old St. Augustine pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 1 on the St. Johns side of the county line, south of Walkers Clay Drive, 45 minutes after the crash in Flagler County. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when a 35-year-old driver struck him with his vehicle. The driver was not injured.









Exactly across the road from the site of Friday’s crash on Hulett Branch Creek Bridge, on the shoulder of the southbound lanes, an aging “Drive Safely” marker with a few flowers at its root pointed to the spot of a previous road fatality.

The Florida Highway Patrol, in a misinterpretation of Marcy’s Law, which provides for the protection of the identity of victims of crime, not civil issues, is not releasing any names.



