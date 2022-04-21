Democratic Black Caucus Formed in Flagler County

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM at the African American Cultural Center and Museum history was made. The Democratic Black Caucus of Flagler County (DBCFC) was formed.

The Black Caucus of Flagler is affiliated with the Florida Democratic Black Caucus. The initiative to form a chapter in Flagler was spearheaded by Clyde Jones, Flagler DEC State Committeeman. To become a member, you must be a registered Democrat. Below is the mission statement of the Democrats Black Caucus of Florida:









To raise social, economic, and political awareness, to support elected and appointed democratic officials in Fl and offer advocacy and outreach to all demographics and classifications of Blacks or anyone who has our issues at the forefront across the State of Florida.

Officers were elected at the initial meeting. They are Lori Robinson, 1st Vice President, Ralph Lightfoot, Treasurer, Carl Jones, President, Maria Bosley, 2nd Vice President, and Agnes Lightfoot, Secretary.

Easton Harrison, the 2nd Vice President of the Democrats Black Caucus of Florida, worked with Clyde to make this possible.

To become a member please follow this link to fill out the electronic membership form. Be sure to electronically sign the bottom of the membership form. (The Districts you reside in is not required.)

Once membership form is completed, you can send an electronic Zelle payment to: Zelle Tag, [email protected]

Cost for general membership is $35 and membership for students and Seniors are $15.