Waste Pro Offering $2,000 Bonus for New Drivers at Hiring Drive Saturday

Waste Pro, the garbage hauler that’s provided trash and recycling services in Palm Coast and unincorporated Flagler County since 2007, is holding a hiring drive Saturday (April 16) at its Bunnell plant and offering $2,000 signing bonuses to new drivers. The bonus is paid out in four increments over the first year of employment.

The hiring drive is for CDL Drivers Class A or B and for Helpers. Candidates may apply online here. Applicants must be at least 21 years old.









The hiring event will be at the company’s Palm Coast Division, 401 S Bay Street, Bunnell, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers must have a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License). Applicants for driving positions must bring their motor vehicle record, DOT medical card, and driver’s license. Interviews and road tests will be conducted onsite. For those who do not have a CDL, Waste Pro is licensed by the Florida Department of Transportation to issue them and offers its Co-Heart Program to employees who wish to earn one. The program typically takes approximately 90 days to complete. Potential drivers may also earn their CDL at the Flagler County school district’s Flagler Technical College.

Waste Pro is currently hiring drivers, who oversees the work of helpers assisting on assigned route, performs pre-trip and post-trip truck check and cleaning, and performs other related work as assigned. diesel technicians/mechanics, roll-off drivers, wo are responsible for the delivery and emptying of large containers for Waste Pro’s commercial customers, commercial dispatchers, front loaders, equipment operators, an operations manager, and other positions.

According to Glassdoor, Waste Pro drivers are paid roughly $29,586 a year, not including bonuses. The industry has been suffering a shortage of drivers for many years, pre-dating the covid pandemic. (See below.)









Waste Pro holds the contract to provide hauling services for Palm Coast government, valued at more than $9 million annually. The contract runs out at the end of May but Waste Pro and the city have signed a one-year extension pending the city’s next bidding round for the next five- or seven-year contract. Waste Pro in a previous round last year–which the city eventually scrapped–argued that it was in the better position to continue providing services because of its long history locally and its ongoing commitments.

Drivers and helpers, the company said in its announcement about Saturday’s job fair, are eligible to earn a $10,000 Driver Award or $5,000 Helper Award, both of which are attainable every three years when specific criteria are met.