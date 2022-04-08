Santa Rosa County Objects to FPL Rate Increase

The Santa Rosa County Commission has joined other Panhandle communities in asking state regulators to review Florida Power & Light’s rates. In a letter dated March 24 and posted Tuesday on the state Public Service Commission website, the Santa Rosa County Commission pointed to a base electric-rate increase that took effect Jan. 1 and additional costs that FPL is passing along to customers because of high natural-gas prices.









“FPL’s rate increases are having devastating impacts on individuals and families across Santa Rosa County, and the rate increases could not have come at a more economically difficult time for many of our residents,” the letter said. Other communities, including Pensacola, have sent similar requests during the past month.

The Public Service Commission in October approved a settlement that included the base-rate hike. Part of the settlement involved integrating the rates of FPL and the former Gulf Power after a merger. As part of the transition, former Gulf customers in Northwest Florida pay more than FPL customers in other areas and more than customers of Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co.

–News Service of Florida