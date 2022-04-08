Father and Son Duo Appearing at DSC’s L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series

Daytona State College will present the L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Keynote speakers Randy and Daniel Dye are presenting on “The Importance of Entrepreneurship.”

Randy Dye is the owner of Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM and Maserati Alfa Romeo of Daytona which employs more than 100 people from our community. A former race car driver himself, he is the current owner of Daniel Dye Racing where his son Daniel drives on NASCAR’s ARCA Circuit.









Daniel Dye, 18, has been climbing the racing ladder from a young age. Quarter midget racing introduced motor sports into his life, participating in national events across the United States. Daniel resides in DeLand, Florida, and is a Senior at Father Lopez Catholic High School.

Through the ‘Race to Stop Suicide’ program, Daniel Dye Racing works to support behavioral service programs for children and adolescents, as well as education and training for the local community and various places the team competes.

The series was originally founded by the late Bernie Simpkins, a successful Brevard businessman and philanthropist, and friend of Mr. Lemerand, for whom the series is named. It features advice and inspiration from some of the nation’s leading business owners and is free and open to all DSC students, local high school students, and the community. The event will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Hosseini Center on the Daytona Beach Campus, and virtually at www.bit.ly/DSCspeakerseries.

The L. Gale Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series Scholarship will also be awarded to students interested in becoming entrepreneurs. Up to three $1,000 scholarships may be given, based on the following criteria: one Volusia or Flagler County high school student who plans to attend DSC; one DSC college-credit student; and one DSC Adult Education student. The scholarship application window is open now through April 11 at www.DaytonaState.edu/ scholarships.