Pride Flag Flies in Flagler Beach Rally in Protest of Florida’s Latest Charge Against LGBTQ Rights

Eryn Harris, a Palm Coast student cinematographer and editor, last week organized a rally in Flagler Beach in support of civil rights and the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a new law that, starting in July, will forbid public school educators from having discussion or instruction of gender identity issues in certain grades–and enabling parents to sue school districts over that and other issues only vaguely defined in the bill. The following Op-Art piece, featuring Harris’s photographs and text, originally appeared at Harris’s website.

By Eryn Harris

On Wednesday, March 30, local LGBTQ+ organization Flagler Pride, with support from the Palm Coast and Flagler Beach Democratic Clubs, proudly displayed colorful flags and protest signs in Veteran’s Park at Flagler Beach, on the intersection of A1A and SR-100.

The 2018 “Progress Pride Flag” design celebrates marginalized communities of color with the brown and black stripes, as well as the white, pink, and blue stripes affirming Transgender individuals within the LGBTQ+ community. Flying this flag in Flagler Beach prompts memories of just a few weeks ago, when local student leader Jack Petocz was suspended from Flagler Palm Coast High School for distributing pride flags, deemed political paraphernalia, at his walkout against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. FPCHS is only ten minutes down the road from Veterans Park, on SR-100.



Every once in a while, protesters would get jeers and laughs, such as one community member driving by screaming “Marriage is between a man and a woman,” however, attendees continued to spread their message of equality, love, and positivity.



“It’s bullshit,” Toniann Musselman, 20, stated about the bill. “Is it essential to have students feel accepted and comfortable in a learning environment such as schools”.











America Hill, 20, stated that she “did not hear the word ‘gay’ or anything associated with the LBGTQ+ community until middle school. Even then, it was pretty ‘hush hush’,” a problem that will surely continue with the passing of the bill in Florida, likely to spread to other states. “Children and young adolescents should be able to ask their teacher what it means to be gay or trans, and the teachers should be able to give an answer without repercussions,” America stated.



Katie Collins, 22, stressed that “there are a myriad of concerning bills from this Governor and they all seem to be designed to placate his voter base and oppress everyone else,” referencing Ron DeSantis’ passionate voters hoping for a 2024 Presidential ballot run. “In the meantime, we can’t sit idly by and wait until Election Day as kids are in limbo, so we continue to protest and garner the support to have this bill repealed,” calling for more action from the community against the bill.



Dawn Hunter, 40, brought her kids to the rally. When passersby got a little rowdy, the group began to chant “we say gay,” until the cars drove off. Turning the situation into a valuable lesson, she turned to her kids and stressed the importance of how the whole group joined together with their message of love, and drowned out the one opinion of hate.











There was another message present at the rally, calling out Disney, one of Florida’s largest employers with thousands of LGBTQ+ employees, for donating to anti-LGBTQ+ political campaigns and staying largely silent on the matter until the bill had already passed. “Disney always has been two-faced,” America Hill stated, “there is a large profit that could be made from the LGBTQ+ community. If they were to fully outright support the community, they would lose unsupportive investors”.



In a call to action, Katie Collins stated that Disney’s “main motivation for stepping back was the money. I think it is entirely possible for corporations to live by their core values, and it’s time for Disney to prove me wrong and show us all that they do care about more than their bottom line”. Disney continues to make profits off of the LGBTQ+ community by selling merchandise with pride flag colors, while donating millions to corporations and Republican candidates that express anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.



“We must continue protesting against the oppressive legislation in hope that it will be overturned,” Toniann Musselman said. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1557 into Florida law on March 28th.