Palm Coast Man Shoots His 1-Year-Old Dog After German Shepherd Mix Bit Fiancée

Jamier T. Lee-Bright, a 25-year-old resident of 21 Seaman Trail East in Palm Coast, was arrested on two felony counts Saturday, including cruelty to animals, following the execution-style shooting of his 1-year-old dog after the dog allegedly bit Lee-Bright’s fiancée. Lee-Bright had removed the dog from his fiancee’s presence, taken him to the backyard, set him down and shot him there. The dog survived.









Lee-Bright also faces a charge of tampering with evidence. He was booked at the county jail and released on bond.

Residents neighboring the property at 21 Seaman Trail East in Palm Coast’s Seminole Woods reported to authorities that they’d heard gunshots followed by the cries of a dog. Residents directed responding deputies to that address, where they found a “profusely sweating” Lee-Bright, according to his arrest report, along with three other adults, none of whom were sweating. Lee-Bright told deputies he’d heard the gunshots, too, but didn’t know anything about them. But he consented to the deputies searching the backyard.

A deputy noticed Lee-Bright spraying an area of the back patio with a hose, “in what appeared to be an attempt to destroy evidence (blood),” the report found. Lee-Bright, who was standing near a jug of bleach, immediately dropped the hose the moment he noticed he was being watched.

Detectives were dispatched to the scene. One of them interviewed Lee-Bright’s fiancee, Candace Brice, 24, who allegedly deceived detectives at first, then said she thought Lee-Bright had shot one of their dogs, Rocky, a 1-year-old German shepherd mix. Rocky, Brice told detectives, had “allegedly attacked and bit her on the hand while she was attempting to keep a toy away from him while in the living room of the residence,” the report relates. Brice screamed repeatedly that the dog was biting her. Lee-Bright took Rocky to the backyard while Brice and her young daughter moved to the front yard, where she said she heard a loud noise, but did not know what it was.









“It should be noted that Candace did not sustain any injuries from ‘Rocky,'” the report states.

Detectives always interview individuals separately. Lee-Bright told a different story: that nothing had happened at the property, and that neighbors were probably hearing things from Dry Lake. When detectives told him they knew he was fabricating a story, he said: “Yea. I shot him,” referring to Rocky. He said the moment he heard Brice screaming, he grabbed his .40 caliber Glock, picked up the dog, “walked through the lanai, set the dog down in the backyard and shot it once in the head,” according to the arrest report. “[H]e then dragged the dog back inside and locked it up in its kennel.” The dog was still alive.

“We found that there was a large amount of blood in and around the kennel and that “Rocky” was lying there trembling and crying while covered in blood,” a detective reported. “We further confirmed that ‘Rocky’ had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and an additional wound to the left front shoulder area. Rocky was subsequently rushed to the Flagler Animal Hospital.” The dog drifted in and out of consciousness. Veterinarians indicated the bullet had narrowly missed the carotid artery and all vital organs. The wound was non-life threatening, but the dog sustained a fracture of the left humerus.

Two hours had elapsed between the time the dog was shot and the time deputies found him. “At no time did [Lee-Bright] display any remorse for his actions,” the report states.









Others at the house told detectives that they never saw Rocky display aggressive tendencies and that there were no known behavioral problems. “It was also made known to detectives that [Lee-Bright] has turned over multiple dogs in the past and that he knows what the appropriate course of action is if he needed to remove a dog from the home,” the report states.

Dixie Commons Animal Hospital, which had examined the dog in December, reported no aggression. A Palm Coast Animal Control officer reported no detectable aggression from Rocky, either. (“I don’t want that fucking dog back in my house!” Lee-Bright was reported to have told Kasey Hagan, the animal control officer.)