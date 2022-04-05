7-Year-Old Boy Critical Following 2-Vehicle Crash and Fire on I-95, Involving 6 People

A 7-year-old Palm Coast boy was flown to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville and an 8-year-old girl was in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash and fire on I-95 Monday night. Six people were involved–four in one car, two in the other–all but the two children sustaining minor injuries.

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. at mile marker 286, parallel with the weigh station on I-95, in the northbound lanes about three miles south of the Palm Coast Parkway intersection.









The crash involved a red Ford Eco Sport and a silver Ford Edge, both SUVs. Both were heading north. The Florida Highway Patrol crash report released to media is vague, but suggests that the one of the SUVs was stopped in traffic–most likely the Eco–and was rear-ended by the other, which had been going around 50 mph. The rear-ended vehicle “redirected” after the crash across the grassy shoulder and into a lane of the weigh station, where it ignited in a significant fire.

A Palm Coast family of four was in the rear-ended vehicle–a 33-year-old woman was driving, with a 31-year-old passenger in the front seat and the two young children in the back, who appeared to have taken the brunt of the collision. The occupants managed to extricate themselves or each other before emergency personnel arrived. The girl was transported by ground to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Trauma One, the emergency helicopter, landed on the highway around 10 p.m. to transport the boy to Wolfson’s, and was on the way to the hospital 15 minutes later.

A 20-yearold woman was at the wheel of the Edge, with an 18-year-old woman in the passenger seat, both from Palm Coast.

The Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Palm Coast Fire Police and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded ahead of FHP, which investigated the crash.