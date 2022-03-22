15-Year-Old Girl Crossing Darkened A1A In Critical Condition After SUV Strikes Her

A 15-year-old pedestrian was in critical condition Monday night after she was struck by an SUV on State Road A1A in Flagler Beach in the area of Gamble Rogers State Recreation Area.

The girl, who is German, was struck around 8 p.m. by a Chevy Tahoe SUV driven by a 74-year-old woman who was driving south along the unlit road. The collision took place just past South Central Avenue, the entrance to the south-end city neighborhood–by the foot of the water tower–just past the recreation area.









A Florida Highway Patrol crash report states the girl was walking west on South Oceanshore (or A1A) toward the park, “crossing the roadway.” A physician happened to be passing by and provided aid to the girl, who at first was non-responsive. The physician provided CPR. Authorities asked for an emergency helicopter to be on standby, then determined that the girl would be transported by ground to a hospital.

The girl was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast, according to the FHP report. Patients in critical condition, however, are usually–eventually–transported to a trauma hospital like Halifax in Daytona Bach, unless they are not in a condition to be transferred yet.

Traffic was diverted onto South Central. The lanes around the scene of the crash were closed for several hours as authorities investigated. The Flagler Beach Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did the fire police. The lanes were reopened just before 11 p.m., and the Tahoe towed to a tow company’s yard in Bunnell, pending the continuing investigation.