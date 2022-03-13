Racing Up U.S. 1, Palm Coast Man, 24, Crashes Into Flagler Sheriff’s Deputy’s Car and Faces Felony

Brandan Ingram, a 24-year-old resident of Rolling Sands Drive in Palm Coast, was arrested early this morning and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with an injury, a felony, after allegedly racing recklessly on U.S. 1 through Bunnell and crashing into a Flagler County Sheriff’s patrol car, slightly injuring a deputy.

Ingram was first reported driving a blue sedan recklessly just after 11 p.m., south of Bunnell. Ingram, who was driving northbound with a 25-year-old woman in the passenger seat, was racing with other cars, riding too close to them, switching lanes and going at excessive speeds.









Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies prepared to deploy stock sticks. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at U.S. 1 and County Road 13, Ingram ran off the road into the median–it’s not clear if he’d struck stop sticks just then–and entered the southbound left turn lane, where the deputy’s patrol car was stationary. Ingram’s car rotated, its left rear colliding with the patrol car’s right rear side and continuing to spin into the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 before fleeing the scene. FHP reported the 36-year-old deputy at the scene to have “minor” injuries.

The crash caused the bumper on Ingram’s car to fall at the scene, enabling authorities to trace the tag to its owner, A.C.G, at Rolling Sands Drive. There was plenty of activity at that address when authorities arrived, and hat looked like the positioning of two vehicles to hide a third one, according to a deputy’s account. Ingram was among the people there, and conceded that he had been driving the blue vehicle. (A white Nissan he is seen painting turquoise blue on his and his girlfriend’s social media pages last month.)

Ingram was turned over to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who arrested him on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury, a third-degree felony, reckless driving with damage to private property, and racing on the highway. After he was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast to be cleared medically, Ingram was booked at the Flagler County jail on $3,500 bond, and remained at the jail this morning. He also faces various traffic violations. The deputy did not require hospitalization. A sheriff’s spokesman said the case remains under review.