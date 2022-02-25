Resident of Blyth Place Arrested for Setting Room on Fire, then Caning a Deputy and a Chaplain-Firefighter

Mark Gregory McKerlie, a 48-year-old resident of 16 Blyth Place in Palm Coast, faces a first-degree felony arson count and two felony counts of assaulting firefighters or law enforcement officers following authorities’ response to the Blyth Place house, where McKerlie is accused of starting a fire.

“Heavy black smoke showing in the back room” when firefighters arrived, the Palm Coast Fire Department’s Lt. Patrick Juliano said this morning. There were three people in the house, including McKerlie, who lives with his stepfather and mother.









McKerlie’s stepfather, who called authorities, had immediately closed the door to the bedroom where the fire had started, thus enclosing the fire and keeping it from propagating, Juliano said, commending the man’s action. So when firefighters arrived, they were able immediately to put out the fire, and the man’s parents were not displaced from their home. Electricity to that bedroom was shut off, but the rest of the house was livable.

McKerlie, however, was displaced to the jail. For reasons unexplained, he is alleged to have attacked Chris Cottle, the chaplain of the Palm Coast Fire Department, striking him with his cane. Seeing the assault, Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy Carl Parker intervened, “and the man reared up and struck the deputy in the head with his cane,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The deputy then took him down to the ground and held him for other deputies to respond and help make the arrest.”

Neither the deputy nor the firefighters were seriously injured, and both returned to duty. The deputy, Staly said, “is a very large deputy to begin with, so the guy really took on the wrong deputy.” He added: “You never know what a deputy responds to, which is why you have to be prepared for anything.”

When the fire marshal examined the scene, he determined that the fire was intentionally set in the bedroom, where McKerlie is alleged to have put fire to a futon.

A first-degree arson charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The assaults on the deputy and the firefighters are each third-degree felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison each.