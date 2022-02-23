Residents of Hidden Lakes and Toscana Appeal Palm Coast Approvals of 2 Self-Storage Lots on Old Kings

A group of Palm Coast residents in the Toscana and Hidden Lakes subdivisions off Old Kings Road have filed an appeal of a decision by the Palm Coast Planning Board clearing the way for a self-storage facility on Old Kings Road. The same group is preparing to file a civil suit in circuit court seeking to quash decisions by the planning board and the Palm Coast City Council clearing the way for both that facility and another like it nearby.









The council rezoned a 23-acre site between I-95 and Old Kings Road, across from the two subdivisions, on Jan. 18. That facility is to be called Secure Space. The next day, the Planning Board approved the special exception for RF2 Storage on 13 acres just north of Secure Space. The first facility drew opposition from residents. The second did not. (See: “City Approves Self-Storage Facility on Old Kings Road, Near Hidden Lakes, Against Public Opposition” and “Palm Coast Clears Way for 2nd Self-Storage Facility in 24 Hours on Old Kings Road, Near Toscana.”)

The administrative appeal through the city and the appeal in circuit court will be handled independently. The court would typically require the appellants first to exhaust the administrative appeal process before seeking relief through the court. (See the administrative appeal here, and the circuit court appeal here.)

In the administrative appeal, residents claim RF2 Storage’s application was “incomplete,” and that neighboring residents did not receive notice of the impending land use change. “There were no public comments at the PLDRB meeting on 1/19/2022 because no property owners in Hidden Lakes and Toscana knew about the meeting, as signs were not required for the Special Exception,” the appeal reads. “The city of Palm Coast did not have it on the Planning Map on the Land Development website, and the notification letter was not sent to the local Toscana address. Toscana’s corporate office did not share it with the residents. This was fundamentally unfair and lacked constitutional procedural due process.”









The appeal also argues that there was no “competent, substantial evidence” that the facility meets requirements of the land development code. “Competent, substantial evidence” is a technical term applied to land-use decisions by local government boards. Boards must base their decisions on demonstrable evidence rather than opinion, emotion or whims. It’s not a high bar, though appeals typically make the argument that substantial, competent (meaning expert) evidence has not been presented.

The presentation of substantial, competent evidence is the city’s burden, not opponents’ burden. In this case, the city based both its decisions on recommendations from its planning department, presumably checking the boxes of substance and competence. The city found, for example, that the developments were not in conflict with the public interest, are consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan (its blueprint for development), don’t create hazards, nuisances or threats to public health, and so on. The developments must also blend with their surroundings.

Residents claim the facilities will create traffic hazards, and are not compatible with the residential zoning of the two subdivisions. “Old Kings Road in a narrow two lane road that has been widened to four lanes at both the north and south ends, but not in this area,” the complaint reads. “No current traffic study has been completed to determine if adding all of these three storage facility using cars, trucks, RVs and boats is even feasible.”

The city has argued that while the facilities will generate traffic, they will do so at lower levels than if other commercial developments, such as shopping strips, were approved for the areas–as they could have been, and without seeking special exceptions: the two parcels are zoned commercial.









It’s not actually the City of Palm Coast’s responsibility to notify the residents, but the responsibility of the applicants, a city spokesperson said. “We do know in this case that they were notified by certified mail through the HOA. That would be in both cases.” The spokesperson added: “Our team is currently working through the appeal process, they were reviewing everything and meeting to see how to move forward with those.”

The court petition seeks a review of both development decisions. Residents are represented by Ralf Brookes, a Cape Coral attorney who specializes in land use matters.

The appeal is spearheaded by Darlene Shelley, a resident of 84 Arena Lake Drive, along with Donna Csire of 63 Arrowhead Drive. The two residents say they objected to the second self-storage facility with a petition bearing the names of 1,049 residents’ signatures.

The number of petition signatures would require that almost every resident of the subdivisions signed: Toscana is a 200-home development. Hidden Lakes is a 375-home development. The homes would have to average about two residents each to add up to the total on the petition.

The two self-storage facilities were among three such facilities approved in the past four weeks in Palm Coast alone. The city had nine active facilities until then (see the list below). Self-storage facilities are also sprouting in the county and contributing to a local boom in the industry.

The Appeal to Circuit Court:

Click to access WRIT-Shelly-vs-COPC.pdf

Palm Coast’s current self-storage facilities, as licensed by the city:

CUBESMART LP

531 CYPRESS EDGE DRIVE

PALM COAST, FL 32164

Phone : 386-445-5122

Owner : CUBESMART, LP

Business Type : WAREHOUSE

License Number : 11494

CUBESMART, LP

11 PINE LAKES PKWY NORTH

PALM COAST, FL 32137

Phone : 386-446-8533

Owner : CUBESMART LP

Business Type : WAREHOUSE

License Number : 16945

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE #7601

22 COMMERCE BLVD

PALM COAST, FL 32164

Phone : 386-456-6669

Owner : EXTRA SPACE STORAGE #7601

Business Type : WAREHOUSE

ALAMO OFFICE WAREHOUSE & STORAGE

4490 N US HWY 1

PALM COAST, FL 32164

Phone : 386-445-2620

Owner : TEAROC OF FLORIDA DBA ALAMO OFFICE WAREH

Business Type : STRORAGE MINI WAREHOUSE

License Number : 3317

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE #8440

4860 PALM COAST PKWY

PALM COAST, FL 32137

Phone : 386-445-4600

Owner : EXTRA SPACE MANAGEMENT INC

Business Type : STRORAGE MINI WAREHOUSE

License Number : 2742

HARGROVE MINI STORAGE

35 HARGROVE GRADE

PALM COAST, FL 32137

Phone : 386-445-7788

Owner : HARGROVE MINI STORAGE

Business Type : STRORAGE MINI WAREHOUSE

License Number : 1672

LYK CONSULTING LLC.

14 UTILITY DRIVE

PALM COAST, FL 32137

Phone : 402-981-9000

Owner : LYK CONSULTING LLC.

Business Type : STRORAGE MINI WAREHOUSE

License Number : 15651

STORQUEST EXPRESS PALM COAST

3895 OLD KINGS ROAD

PALM COAST, FL 32137

Phone : 424-214-2188

Owner : STORQUEST EXPRESS PALM COAST

Business Type : STRORAGE MINI WAREHOUSE

License Number : 18148

TOP SHELF STORAGE INC.

6 HARGROVE LANE

PALM COAST, FL 32137

Phone : 386-446-7990

Owner : CACOILO, CARLOS

Business Type : STRORAGE MINI WAREHOUSE

License Number : 5605