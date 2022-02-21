Daytona State College Receives $532,000 for Technical and Adult Education Student Grants

Daytona State College is excited to partner with the Florida Department of Education as the recipient of $532,000 in funding through the Open Door Grant Programs. Launched by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Open Door Grant Program is a $35 million statewide investment toward creating an industry-driven supply of credentialed workers for in-demand occupations through career, technical and adult education programs.









At Daytona State College, Fire Fighting and Law Enforcement programs are included in this grant. Students who enroll in these programs may be eligible for this new funding that could pay for some or all of their tuition.

To be eligible for the Open Door Grant, students must be enrolled in courses and training at DSC that will be completed in 12 months or less. Program funds can be used for the cost of tuition, fees, examinations, books, and materials to a student enrolled in an eligible program. Eligible students must also be Florida residents, be unemployed, underemployed or furloughed, and must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

For more information about this opportunity, please contact DSC’s Financial Aid Office at [email protected] or 386-506-3015.