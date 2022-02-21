Mondex Man Faces Life Felony in Accusation of Armed Burglary Against His Step-Father

William Scott Rubert, a 32-year-old resident of 1660 Hickory Street in Daytona North (the Mondex west of Bunnell), is at the Flagler County jail facing a felony punishable by life in prison after he allegedly broke into his stepfather’s home and attacked him with a skillet Saturday afternoon (Feb. 19).









A similar incident involving the same weapon would have ordinarily resulted at most in a second degree felony of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. But because of the circumstances, the charge was entered as a first degree felony of armed burglary.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies had already been dispatched to the property earlier the same day because of an altercation between Rubert, his 51-year-old stepfather–himself a convicted felon several times over, who has spent two stints in Florida prisons–and his wife, a 53-year-old woman. The couple, married a dozen years, own the property. Rubert has never lived there, according to his step-father. He lives in a camper in the front portion of the property’s yard.

The 51-year-old was placed in handcuffs for part of the deputies’ investigation of the second incident. All three had been drinking. Based on his account to deputies, Rubert called him names demeaning to his manhood for calling law enforcement after the first altercation.









The residence has an enclosed porch on the second floor. Its screen door locks with a hook and latch. The alleged victim told his stepson that he wasn’t welcome there. Rubert allegedly made his way upstairs with an iron skillet in his hand and told his stepfather that he intended to crack him in the head before using his body to break through the door. Rubert then allegedly raised the skillet against his stepfather and threatened to kill him for calling the cops, though the 51-year-old told deputies he was able to get the skillet out of the younger man’s hand. The man’s wife attempted to break-up the fight and got struck in the lip, she wasn’t sure by whom.

The two men then wrestled, with Rubert allegedly choking the older man. The man had scratch marks on his upper chest area and near an ear. His wife confirmed the account, describing Rubert as having been arguing with them for days, then going “haywire,” screaming and punching the camper before breaking into the upstairs porch of the residence.

Rubert told deputies that after deputies left the first time, his step-father started spanking Rubert’s dog and curse his mother. He claimed he went upstairs to get butter to cook his steak, that the screen door wasn’t latched (the door was “completely destroyed and broken” from being forced, according to deputies’ report), and that he never crossed into the porch area–or took the skillet with him. He said it was his stepfather who grabbed his (Rubert’s) necklace, ripping it off. The property was equipped with security cameras, but no one there could figure out how to retrieve the footage. The skillet, 9 inches in diameter, was taken into evidence.









Circuit Judge Terence Perkins imposed a $10,000 bond at Rubert’s first appearance hearing, along with a supervised release order that requires Rubert to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet he must pay for. He has been ordered to have no contact with his stepfather, and he has been trespassed from the property. It is not clear if the order applies to the camper in the yard. He is also required to surrender all firearms in his possession. As of Monday afternoon, however, Rubert remained at the Flagler County jail, as it would cost him $1,000 to bond out. He is employed by a wholesale distributor of agricultural products in the county.

While Rubert’s stepfather sought to file charges against Rubert, it is unlikely he was aware that it would result in a felony punishable by life in prison, just as it is unlikely that the charge will remain as such as the case wends its way through court.