Daytona Solisti Chamber Orchestra Presents ‘Romancing the Strings’ March 6

A Franz Schubert sonata originally composed for piano and arpeggione, a now-rare, almost forgotten instrument, will be featured in an arrangement for viola solo and strings, when the Daytona Solisti Chamber Orchestra presents its annual “Romancing the Strings” concert March 6 in Ormond Beach. The concert also will feature music of Vivaldi, Bach and Holst.

Solisti musician Angelo Goderre will play the arpeggione part on viola with the orchestra accompanying when Solisti performs Schubert’s Sonata in A Minor “Arpeggione.” Schubert composed the work in 1824 for the instrument also known as bowed guitar, violoncello guitar or guitarre d’amore. The arpeggione, found mostly in museums these days, is considered part of the viol family.









“Romancing the Strings” will also feature Solisti violinist and concertmaster Olga Kolpakova performing Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor. Violinists Susan Pitard Acree and Olivia Corporon along with cellist Joseph Corporon will be featured soloists in Vivaldi’s Concerto in D Minor, RV 565, for Two Violins and Cello.

The program also will include Vivaldi’s Concerto for Strings in D Major, RV 121, and conclude with Gustav Holst’s lively and romantic “St. Paul’s Suite.”

Daytona Solisti will present “Romancing the Strings” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. A $15 donation is requested at the door. For more information call 386-562-5423 or go online at daytonasolisti.com.

Daytona Solisti was founded in 2005 by violinist and music director Susan Pitard Acree upon her move to Daytona Beach from Atlanta, where she performed in the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for 22 years. Solisti is composed of professional musicians from throughout Central and Northeast Florida.

This is Daytona Solisti’s 15th concert season, which will include chamber orchestra and symphony orchestra performances as well as a solo concert by pianist Michael Rickman. Dr. Rickman is Daytona Solisti artist-in-residence and professor emeritus of Stetson University, where he taught piano for 34 years before his retirement in 2017.









Dr. Rickman’s solo concert will take place on April 3 and will feature the monumental Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 23, Op. 57 “Appassionata.” Dr. Rickman, who performs on the Solisti Steinway, also will be the featured soloist in the Beethovenfest concert on May 8, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with the orchestra. The orchestra also will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in this concert.

This concert season Daytona Solisti is in residence at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church in Ormond Beach. All performances of the 2021-2022 season are at 3:30 p.m. Sundays on their respective dates.