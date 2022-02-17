2 Dead Cats, a Malnourished Dog Result in 2 Felony Animal Cruelty Charges for 32-Year-Old Woman

Just after 9 this morning Bunnell police officers were dispatched to Lot 48 at the Royal Palms RV Park off U.S. 1, formerly known as Thunder Gulch. A woman a few lots down had called authorities to complain of an unbearable stench of decomposition coming from the nearby RV.

“They had concerns about animals and the person that resided in that RV, they hadn’t seen them for a week,” Bunnell Interim Police Chief Brannon Snead, who responded to the scene, said this afternoon. “There was a window open, you could smell decomposition, whether it was an animal or person. Made phone calls, couldn’t get contact, emergency contact wouldn’t answer. We then with the Palm Coast Fire Department made entry into the house at that time.”









Bunnell Police Sgt. Scott Bagwell said two cats, caged, were found dead. A dog was “still alive, but malnourished,” he said. The dog was not caged. Flagler County Animal Services’ Dawn Morton also responded and took custody of the dog, who is now at the Humane Society.

Eventually, authorities were able to make contact with the resident: Michelle Lynn Church, 32, who also-according to her Flagler County jail booking–has an Ormond Beach address, on North Ridgewood Avenue. “She was located,” Bagwell said, “she arrived on scene, she was Mirandized and spoke briefly with the officer on scene.” The animals, he said, would be “left alone for days on end, she periodically showed up at the residence.”

Based on that evidence, she was charged with two third-degree felony counts of animal cruelty resulting in pain and suffering, and a misdemeanor count of unlawful confinement or abandonment of an animal, regarding the dog. She was booked at the county jail in early afternoon. Her bond was to be set after a first appearance before a judge, which may not take place until early morning Thursday.

“That’s not right. That’s not something to be tolerated in the city limits,” Snead said of the cats and the dog. “That’s not something that you can put up with. There are programs out there if you can’t take care of animals or you don’t want the animal anymore that you can do besides allowing them to be deceased inside a residence–and they do consider RVs to be residences now–and it’s very disheartening.”









Snead said there appears to have been an ongoing problem there.

Some of Church’s family members were at the RV park this evening, before the RV was to be taken away. The property manager there was disheartened by the incident and spoke of recent efforts to lift the property’s profile since it changed ownership. (JNH Property’s Jerry Sauers sold the property last year to Paul Larson’s Larson Real Estate and Investment of Bunnell.)