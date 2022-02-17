Father Is Jailed Over Whipping 7-Year-Old Girl, 3rd Palm Coast Case of Parental Child Abuse in 10 Days

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Nazworth, 69, of Palm Coast’s W Section on a charge of child abuse Tuesday after he was accused of whipping his 7-year-old daughter with a belt and causing her to run away from home.









It was the the third time in 10 days that deputies have arrested Palm Coast fathers for allegedly attacking their children. One father was arrested after allegedly attacking his high school son over his sexual identity, another was arrested after allegedly attacking his 9-year-old for making a purchase on the boy’s iPad.

The latest arrest took place just as the Florida House was poised unanimously to approve a bill that would require the Department of Children and Families to focus more resources on improving fathers’ parental skills.

In that latest case, MN, the 7-year-old girl, appeared to be lost when a 69-year-old resident of the W-Section found her in the area of 400 Pine Lakes Parkway, shoeless, without a coat, on the chilly evening of Feb. 15. Concerned that something was wrong, the resident approached the girl and asked about her welfare. The girl told her she’d run away to get away from her father because he was “mad” at her, and she’d had no food all day. The girl could not describe where she lived.

Unsure what to do, the woman took the girl to the sheriff’s district office at 14 Palm Harbor Village Way. There, the girl told deputies that she is from Kentucky and wanted to be with her mother, who was no longer around: her father, Charles Nazworth, and her mother fight a lot, she said, explaining that she’d run away because her father was drinking, that he’d been angry with her. He had come after her, she said, as she hid behind a dresser. He found her and struck her on the thigh and butt, bruising her. She said she’d run through the mud and slept in the cold to stay away from him.









A deputy who sought to verify the girl’s injuries “observed two linear welts across MN’s left thigh,” according to Nazworth’s arrest report. “The welts were light red or pinkish in color. Additionally, early bruising was observed on the upper thigh.”

Deputies had responded to Nazworth’s house on Winchester Place before.

Three and a half years ago, Nazworth was arrested on a felony child abuse charge after assaulting his 13-year-old stepson, whom he’d dared to hit him as they were having an argument. The boy did, and Nazworth struck back, punching him twice in the face and the throat, though he was “approximately double” the boy’s size at the time, according to his arrest report then. The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor (contributing to the dependency of a child) as part of a deferred prosecution agreement, which Nazworth successfully completed, even though he’d also violated his pre-trial conditions by having contact with the child against court orders.

Nazworth’s completion of the program meant the charges were dropped. When a deputy looked up his case on Tuesday, the deputy reported that “A criminal history search was conducted for Charles Nazworth for previous battery convictions with negative results.” It’s technically correct, as far as how the court record reads, but a deferred prosecution agreement is also an implicit concession that a crime was committed. It is offered to first-time offenders to avoid a lasting blemish on their record. It does not mean that no legally punishable harm was done another human being.

On Tuesday, deputies found Nazworth at his home and he went to the district office to claim the girl. He told deputies that the girl has “issues,” and that her mother had abandoned her. He lived alone with the girl at the house, and was struggling to raise her and homeschool her. He accused the girl of tearing up the home. He “admitted that today he had ‘whipped’ MN. [Nazworth] detailed that he had spanked [the girl] on the ‘butt’ with a ‘belt.’ [He] stated that when he was being raised, his parents would discipline him with a belt as well.”









The self-justification echoed almost the exact words of a 29-year-old man on trial in Flagler last October for brutalizing his toddler son, including using a belt to whip him, and fracturing his skull. The man’s mother had also testified that she used to whip the defendant with a belt. A jury found the man guilty of aggravated child abuse and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Nazworth faces only a third-degree felony charge with a maximum prison term of five years, itself unlikely considering Nazworth’s relatively clean record, the previous child abuse arrest aside.

Corporal punishment, illegal in many countries even by parents against their own children, is legal in Florida, including in schools, as long as the violence inflicted on a child could not “reasonably be expected to result in physical or mental injury to a child,” and as long as it is not malicious. Malice may be established “by circumstances from which one could conclude that a reasonable parent would not have engaged in the damaging acts toward the child for any valid reason and that the primary purpose of the acts was to cause the victim unjustifiable pain or injury.”

Florida law remains notably vague and contradictory with regards to what constitutes any infliction of “justifiable” pain or injury on a child. The law makes no distinction in the ages of children as they are abused.

Nazworth was booked at the Flagler County jail on the felony charge and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of battery, and ordered to have no contact with the child pending the resolution of the court case. His bond was set at $11,000. He remained at the jail today.

“It should be noted that while being transported in my patrol car,” a deputy reported, Nazworth “made a spontaneous utterance stating that he was not a ‘bad person’ but he had ‘went too far today’ disciplining MN, and he wished that he could go back and stop himself from doing so.” His Facebook page is dominated by loving and admiring pictures of his daughter.

The Department of Children and Families responded to the district office to coordinate care and other arrangements for MN.











Abuse Hotline: Report Abuse Online