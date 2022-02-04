Florida Department of Transportation Announces Crossing Guard Appreciation Day and Award Winners

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recognized Florida’s crossing guards who work to ensure our state’s students make it to and from school safely. Governor DeSantis signed a proclamation that declared February 4, 2022, as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day to recognize the hard work and dedication of our state’s crossing guards. View the proclamation here.

“Crossing guards have one of the most important jobs in public service,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E.“Each school day, crossing guards ensure our students make it to and from the classroom safely. Their dedication deserves recognition today and every day.”









Every year, the department recognizes individuals and organizations exemplifying professionalism and responsibility for the safety of children. This year’s award recipients are:

2021 Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year

Pat Alfonso, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Pat Alfonso has been a crossing guard with Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for over 14 years. As a school crossing guard, Pat does an amazing job educating her students on safe crossing practices. She is highly regarded by children and adults alike for her dedication to their safety, and her true concern and caring. Pat is a devoted team member always willing to assist at crossing locations where and when needed with a positive attitude. In addition to working as a school crossing guard, Pat’s contributions to her school and the local homeless community show her true passion for giving back.

2021 Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year Extra Mile Award

Heather Calloway, Fort Walton Beach Police Department

Heather Calloway is a crossing guard who demonstrates proficiency in every aspect of her job, and continually goes the extra mile to ensure the safety and well-being of her students. This is not only demonstrated by her everyday community service but also by her heroic actions this past year during an emergency at her post and her selfless efforts to assist a student in need. Her safety-first philosophy and sincere concern for every student have made her school crossing and community a better place.









In 1992, the Florida Legislature passed the “Ramon Turnquest School Crossing Guard Act” which requires school crossing guard programs to train their guards according to guidelines developed by FDOT. Florida has become a national leader in developing crossing guard uniform training guidelines and curriculum, providing FDOT’s train-the-trainer program to educate trainers on the safe, effective techniques and crossing procedures for crossing guards. FDOT also works with law enforcement agencies and other partners to provide uniform training across the state for the consistent, safe operation of school crossings statewide. For more information, visit FDOT.gov/SchoolCrossingGuard.