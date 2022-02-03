It’s Raining Rooftops: Palm Coast Council Approves 400 Units in 2 Gated Subdivisions in W and B Sections

Before you remark about too much development in Palm Coast and Flagler County, consider this: According to the Flagler County Association of Realtors, there was just a month’s supply of housing inventory in December, compared to over 13 months at the end of 2010, when the county was suffering the consequences of the housing crash, and four to five months for most of the past decade of recovery. Starting with the end of 2019, supply dropped sharply even as construction boomed.









Listings for single-family homes have also dropped from well over 1,000 a month in 2019 to fewer than 400 in December. In 2021, the median time between the moment a home went up for sale and contract was signed was two weeks, down from over two months in 2017. The median sale price of a single-family home reached a record–and an astounding–$350,000 in November. Buyers are still buying, when they can find a house to buy.

In the last 13 months the city issued 2,648 single family and duplex permits, an average of 203 per month, and has issued on average 125 certificates of occupancy every month. Certificates lag, since they are issued at the end of construction and when all inspections have been met satisfactorily. “The number of homes being completed each month is consistently around 125,” Jason DeLorenzo, the city’s development director, said today. “I discussed this with leadership at the HBA and we generally agree this is due to longer build times related to the continued material shortage.” The HBA is the Flagler Home Builders Association.

That’s the environment drawing more builders and investors to Palm Coast and Flagler. Among them: Whiteview Village and the Trails, two gated subdivisions in the W and B Sections–one of single family homes, the other of town homes–whose final plats (the laying out of lots and streets) the Palm Coast City Council approved Tuesday evening.









Drivers along Belle Terre Parkway just north of Belle Terre Elementary school will have noticed by now the leveling of the woods and emerging infrastructure on the west side of the parkway, between Burroughs Drive to the south and Bud Hollow Drive to the north, directly across from Fire Station 23. That’s the nearly 200-acre expanse of The Trails development whose master plan the planning board approved in August 2020, when it was holding zoom meetings and people’s attention was on more viral anxieties. (When the developer hosted a neighborhood meeting about the development on Aug. 6, 2020, it was done by zoom, and no one joined in.)

The preliminary plat was approved last May, when construction started. A subsidiary of Douglas Properties and Development, whose titles shadow innumerable properties in the city, sold the land to Anand Jobalia of Daytona Beach-based Jobalia Development Group in December 2020 for $2.3 million.

The 188 acres include a significant amount of wetlands on the western portion of the property, concentrating building development on the eastern side, closer to Belle Terre Parkway, with a total of 274 town house lots. The two-story town homes themselves will be built in blocks of four, six and eight units, for a total of 42 blocks of buildings. Each lot will be a minimum of 2,000 square feet. The living space itself will be smaller. The three-bedroom model, according to builder D.R. Horton’s renderings, will be 1,722 square feet. The two-bedroom homes will be 1,442 square feet.









“This site will develop south of a large apartment complex that stretches from the northern boundary of this project to Matanzas Woods Parkway where 23,000 sq. ft. of retail uses are also proposed just east of the apartments,” a city staff analysis found last year. “This 274-unit townhome project will allow a transition down from those apartments and retail area to a planned church directly to the south; and single-family, a future City park, fire station, and church on the east side of Belle Terre Parkway.”

Only one resident, Greg Blosé, addressed the council, commending the development. “So often, you know, we have people show up and say, Hey, we really oppose this. But I’ll tell you, I’m really excited about this project,” he said. (Blosé heads a new chamber locally and is generally among the cheerleaders of development.) “The number of units, I do understand, but for me, when you look at it in terms of a community, it’s on a major thoroughfare close to interchange connectivity, schools right next door. So if we’re going to build multifamily units like this, this is pretty much the place where it should be located and across the street from the fire station.”

The council approved the final plat on a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Eddie Branquinho opposed. Branquinho has been the council’s least enthusiastic supporter of new development. It’s because it’s multi-family. Town houses are multi-family, and as you know I think we’re going crazy with multi-family here,” he said today. He said he might soon ask for a moratorium regarding multi-family homes. “We are not building enough on the other side of U.S. 1. We have to start paying attention to those things or one of these days Palm Coast will no longer be Palm Coast as we know it.”

Whiteview Village is a 97-acre KB Homes development at the southwest corner of Pine Lakes Parkway and White Mill Drive, not far from Palm Coast Bible Church. The southern boundary of the development extends to Whiteview Parkway. It was one of the last relatively vast, wooded tracts left in the W Section. KB Homes bought it a year ago from the Miral Corporation for $2.85 million. Infrastructure construction started last year. That’s about 80 percent complete. The first phase will include 121 single-family homes. Phase 2 will have 81, for a total of 202. The lots will be 45 and 50 feet wide, and it will be a gated community.









The development’s two phases are split over nine tracts, with the initial phase building homes in the center of the 97-acre property, so only a handful of homes will be fronting on Pine Lakes Parkway, with entrances and exits on White Mill and on Pine Lakes. Existing homes rim the development on Woodbury Drive and Woodborn Lane, but should be buffered from the sounds and sights of construction by the property’s woods, at least in Phase 1. Phase 2 will bring developments closer to existing homes. The new development will have new streets such as Waverly Lane, Windsor Terrace, Wisteria Hill Drive and Willow Street.

The proposal drew no public comments. The council and the Palm Coast Planning Board had already reviewed the project in previous regulatory steps. It approved the development unanimously, and without comments of its own.