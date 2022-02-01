Interim City Manager Denise Bevan Recognized for Service on Northeast Florida Economic Resilience Task Force

Denise Bevan, Interim City Manager for the City of Palm Coast, was recognized recently for her contributions while serving on the Northeast Florida Economic Resilience Task Force (NFERT) on the development of the Northeast Florida COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan.

The recovery plan outlines detailed recommendations for economic recovery with a focus on three priority areas: infrastructure, small business relief and support, and equity. The task force was comprised of leaders from across the region representing local governments, regional economic development organizations, private sector companies, and nonprofit organizations.









The task force was made possible through Federal CARES Act funding awarded to the Northeast Florida Regional Council (NEFRC) in August of 2020 to support economic resilience efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a tremendous honor to contribute to the Northeast Florida COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan,” Denise Bevan said. “This was a year-long collaboration and commitment by leaders from across the region who worked together to create recommendations to put our region on a successful path forward. Many of the challenges facing Flagler County are the same facing the region.”

Denise Bevan joined the City of Palm Coast in February 2007 as a Senior Environmental Planner. She was promoted to Chief of Staff over Infrastructure in April 2021 before stepping into the Interim City Manager role in June 2021. She proudly serves on the Board of Directors for the Regional Community Institute of Northeast Florida, Inc.

NEFRC is a network of regional government agencies serving Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Putnam, Nassau, and St. Johns counties and 26 municipalities. For more information about the Northeast Florida Regional Council, visit nefrc.org.

For more information on Ms. Bevan’s contributions, please visit the Meet Denise Bevan page or contact the Public Information and Engagement Department by emailing [email protected].