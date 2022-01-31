Same Cop, Same Felon, Same Method and Drugs, 2 Arrests 16 Days Apart Totaling 13 Charges

Perhaps Michael Windom, a convicted felon who got out of prison just weeks ago, is a man of routines–a routine that involved the parking lot of the apartments at Town center. It’s landed him at the Flagler County jail twice in the last 16 days on similar offenses that add up to to 13 charges, including a first degree felony count of trafficking fentanyl.









He posted bail on $56,500 bond the first time. He may not get to bond out this time: the state has filed a motion to revoke his bond even on the first set of charges. He’d finished a three-year prison sentence just last December.

The evening of January 12, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy Daniel Weaver was patrolling the area of the apartment complex next to Epic Theatre in Town center. He was looking for a particular vehicle, a Nissan Altima he tried to pull over the previous day. It had sped off “and was extremely reckless on I95,” Weaver wrote in his report. There was no pursuit, because the alleged offense the car’s occupant had committed did not rise to the level of a permissible pursuit.

The car was a rental. Weaver found who had leased it–a 24-year-old woman living at the apartment complex. Weaver, who was driving an unmarked car, spotted the rental. It had been backed in, but in a corner of the lot, not in a parking spot. He also spotted Windom. He was behind the car, apparently trying to unscrew the license plate. A black and green backpack was next to him.









Windom, 22, recognized the car, since it was the same that had been involved in the attempted traffic stop the day before. Windom ran off, Weaver reports, as Weaver shouted, “police, get on the ground.” He vanished into one of the apartments, but eventually complied and walked out, along with the woman who had leased the car. A search of the backpack allegedly produced various drugs in various amounts–10.5 grams of fentanyl, 2 grams of crack cocaine, 10.6 grams of methamphetamines, 1.3 grams of pot. Windom had $764. It was seized–asset forfeiture.

Windom, who is a Daytona Beach resident of 720 Westmoreland Drive (not a resident of the Town Center apartments) was booked at the county jail and released the next afternoon on pre-trial release.

Saturday night, Weaver was back at the apartment complex, on foot patrol. It was close to midnight. He spotted a Buick in the lot, its engine and headlights on. As he was observing the vehicle, the lights were turned off. No one got out of the car. Weaver approached. The woman who’d leased the car in the previous incident was at the wheel. Windom was in the passenger seat. They rolled down the window. Weaver reports that he allegedly saw “a green leafy substance scattered all over the front” of Windom’s hoodie and the front of his pants, ostensibly giving him authority to further the search without a search warrant. Windom, Weaver reports, was trying to dissimulate a bag. The deputy called for back-up.

Once there, the deputies ordered the two vehicle occupants out of the Buick and searched the bag he was trying to hide. Deputies allegedly found 3.7 grams of methamphetamines, 6.7 grams of pot, 1.2 grams of fentanyl, plus Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, an MDMA pill and a pill that couldn’t be identified. “The way each baggie was individually packaged separating different narcotic types is consistent with my training and experience to involve the sale of narcotics,” Weaver reported.









Deputies also located $954 on Windom. The woman said it was her rent money. Windom said he’d been working at Popeye’s since his arrest earlier in the month, that he’d received a $500 paycheck, and that his grandmother had given him $500 for bond. (He would not have been let out of jail earlier in the month without handing over $565 to the bondsperson.) The money was seized as asset forfeiture. Windom was booked at the jail on an additional $51,000 bond. In all, he faces the first-degree felony charge for alleged fentanyl trafficking, three second-degree felony charges, four third-degree felony charges, and a few misdemeanors. The two arrests in January were his first in Flagler. He was arrested in Volusia County on drug and assault charges in 2018, and on an out-of-county warrant on a burglary charge and drug possession.

Windom’s arrest Saturday was part of what the Sheriff’s Office described as a “busy weekend of community policing” that totaled 721 calls for service to the 911 dispatch center, according to a sheriff’s release issued this afternoon. The activity included the arrest of a suspect who fled a traffic stop, an arrest that required the assistance of FireFlight, the county’s emergency helicopter, and another who’d allegedly stolen a vehicle.

The agency also conducted 218 traffic stops and responded to 35 crashes. “This is a great example of all the hard work our deputies face daily,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release. “The deputies who worked this weekend had to act fast to track stolen vehicles, handle subjects resisting arrest and deal with a habitual poison peddler. These were not easy cases and I’m proud of the entire team for handling it all to keep our community safe.”