Property Appraiser Will Hold Saturday Hours for Homestead Filings and Other Needs Feb. 12

The Flagler County Property Appraiser’s Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to accommodate homestead exemption filings as the March 1 deadline approaches.

“We’re going to be doing homestead applications, any other applications, answering questions, anything somebody would need and they can’t come during the week,” Property Appraiser Jay Gardner said.

If you were living in your Flagler County home (not apartments) on Jan. 1, have legal title to the property and you live there permanently, you are eligible for the $50,000 exemption, which applies to the first $50,000 of your property’s assessed value. If you already have a homestead exemption, you needn’t do anything: it rolls over. But if you’re a first-time applicant, you must go to the Property Appraiser’s Office in person.









You must also have your Florida driver’s license, Florida vehicle registration with the correct mailing address, voter’s registration with the correct address (if you are registered: if you’re not, it’s OK. But really: you should be. It’s irresponsible not to vote.) If you were not born in the United States, proof of citizenship is required. Your Social Security number and that of your spouse are also required. If the property is in a trust, you should bring a copy of your trust document. Also, bring a copy of your tax bill. The staff will not be draconian with those documents–Gardner’s staff is notoriously accommodating and easy-going–but the more of them you bring, the better.

You may be eligible for other exemptions. See the list here or below.

Normally the appraiser’s staff would have been at the annual Home Show, which was at Flagler Palm Coast High School this past weekend. But with the pandemic’s positivity rates still very high in Flagler, employees–not just at the Property Appraiser’s office–have been reluctant to put themselves at risk, especially in high-traffic environments. Gardner has held Saturday hours on some previous years.

Residents can also ask questions or raise any issues they may have, including issues with their current values–anything the office does on weekdays will be available that Saturday.

The list of exemptions you may be eligible for: