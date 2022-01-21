Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida has recognized Marc E. Dwyer as the recipient of the 2021 Flagler County Pro Bono Attorney of the Year. This award was given to attorney Dwyer recognizing his contributions to providing pro bono services to the community and championing the cause of creating access to the courts for the disenfranchised.

“This award is very much appreciated” Dwyer said. “We do pro bono work because we believe that helping in our community goes farther for us than just giving a donation; we give of ourselves”

Marc Dwyer is the Managing Partner of Dwyer & Knight Law Firm with locations in Tallahassee and Flagler Beach, Florida. He has been practicing law in Flagler County for over 18 years and is admitted to practice in all State and Federal Districts and Bankruptcy Divisions in the State of Florida. His practice includes Family Law, Criminal Defense, Bankruptcy, and Injury Law.

More information or interviews can be arranged by calling (386) 445-7411, or emailing Lani Mott at [email protected]