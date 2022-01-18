Sheriff Hires Don Foley, Ex-TV Producer and Mayoral PR, to Lead Public Affairs Office

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announces the hiring of a new Public Affairs lead in 2022. Sheriff Rick Staly has recruited Don Foley to his administrative team. Foley comes to Northeast Florida by way of the Mayor’s Office in Huntsville, Alabama where he served as a communications specialist.

A winner of a Best of Show award from the American Ad Federation for video promotion, as well as a producer of Emmy-nominated and Associated Press award-winning regional news and sports broadcasts, Foley is excited for the opportunity to share his skills and background with the FCSO.









“My wife and I are so excited to come here and just be a part of it all,” Foley said. “I love the video, social and media messaging the FCSO does day in and day out. That’s all in my wheel house. I really look forward to doing my part and learning all the ways I can be of service. We have an incredibly motivated team here and it’s just getting better each day.”

Foley worked in television broadcasting as a newscast producer for WDEF (CBS-Chattanooga), WRCB (NBC-Chattanooga) and WSOC (ABC-Charlotte). He also spent 15 years in Media Relations and Marketing management with Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Rome, Georgia and Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tennessee.

“Don is just a great fit for what we are doing here at FCSO,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our current team has had a lot of success in helping the office serve the people of Flagler County. With his video, digital and writing background, we are looking forward to the ways Don can help us grow in the years to come.”

Foley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Foley and his wife, Terri, moved to Flagler County earlier this month.

Foley joins Melissa Morreale in the public affairs office, which was previously led by Brittany Kershaw, with Shannon Martin, both of whom are now replicating their roles at City Hall in Palm Coast.

To contact the Public Affairs Office at FCSO, call 386.586.4802 or e-mail [email protected]