DeSantis and Guthrie Admit to Expiration of Between 800,000 and 1 Million Covid Test Kits

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, acknowledged Thursday that 800,000 to a million Covid tests had expired in a state stockpile, with the omicron variant spreading and residents facing long lines for testing.
The acknowledgement came during a press conference Thursday, when reporters were asking the governor questions following an announcement related to getting Covid-19 test kits to senior citizens in group living.
The expired testing kits had become an issue earlier, when Florida Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a Dec. 30 statement: “It’s come to my attention that Governor DeSantis’ Department of Health has a significant number of Covid-19 tests stockpiled that are set to expire imminently.
“Given the Governor’s lack of transparency throughout this pandemic, there’s no known public information about these tests or how soon they expire. With omicron infections exploding throughout Florida, I beg of him to release these tests immediately to local counties and cities, and to stand up state-sponsored testing sites. To let these tests expire while Floridians anxiously wait for hours in testing lines is negligent at best, and heartless at worst.”
On Thursday, Guthrie explained what happened:
“We had between 800,000 and a million test kits, Abbott rapid test kits, in our warehouse that did expire,” Guthrie said in answer to reporter questions at the press conference in West Palm Beach.
Guthrie said demand for the tests was low in the fall, prior to the emergency of the omicron variant.
“We tried to give them out prior to that but there wasn’t a demand for it,” Guthrie said. He said the state secured an extension on the expiration dates, from September to December, which expired, and have requested another one, which is pending.
On Thursday, Fried, a Democrat who is a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, blasted the governor about the expirations.
“It’s bad enough that Governor DeSantis has deprioritized testing, with omicron exploding across Florida, but it’s an absolute disgrace for the Governor and his communications team to have lied and covered up the massive failure of a million unused tests while Floridians wait in hours-long lines for local tests that are running out,” Fried said in a press statement.
“Now the Governor has to beg President Biden for another waiver to even use these expired tests – should they still be safe and effective. The Governor’s executive failure during this pandemic continues to hurt Floridians. This is why I speak up.”
In DeSantis’ intended theme of the press conference, he announced that the Division of Emergency Management had procured a supply of at-home tests that will be prioritized for senior-living facilities.
“We’ve been able to secure nearly 1 million at-home tests and make them available to nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” DeSantis said, reprising his “Seniors First” theme from early in the Covid pandemic.
Guthrie said shipments of “starter kits” based on each facility’s bed count would begin today, arriving at their destinations this weekend. They are intended for use only in people exhibiting Covid symptoms.
Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller said Florida is home to 700 nursing homes and 3,000 assisted living facilities.
Asked by a reporter whether nursing homes and ALFs are experiencing outbreaks, Marstiller disclosed none.
“I don’t have any specific numbers for you now,” she said. “As in the general population, we are seeing more cases.”
Asked by reporters if the governor himself has been tested, DeSantis said that he had not been tested recently. He also said that he hadn’t had any COVID symptoms, so he didn’t get tested. DeSantis had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the spring of 2021.
DeSantis made it clear that residents can test every day, if they choose. But Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has said that “If you have no symptoms, please don’t get tested.”
Ladapo has also provided new guidance in Florida on Covid testing, including: “Individuals who may have been exposed to Covid-19, but have no symptoms: Covid-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.”
David S. says
This guy is nothing more than an embarrassment to the people of Florida. Quit now and take that jackass surgeon general with you.
He is best the best thing for Florida PERIOD
And this guy wants to be President? God help us!
palmcoaster says
Bozos at work….Floridians in line waiting for scarce test and these two let them languish to expiration in a warehouse without releasing them? The nutty conspiracies minded at the contaminated helm.
This latest bombshell is further proof that Deathsantis and his taxpayer funded band of idiots are doing everything possible to avoid letting Floridians, tourists and the press know just how high the infection rate is here in FL, and the extent that he has bungled the response to the pandemic in this state just to please his political base of fools who flout the vaccine, common sense precautions, and believe all of the lies being spread by the followers of a defeated, impeached former president. Deathsantis’ lack of concern and inactions have caused needless hospitalizations and I’m sure many deaths, because he has fought tooth and nail against increased testing, transparency of the true virus infection (which last week rose to an all-time high of 948% increase in people infected with coronavirus in FL). Instead of following medical science, Deathsantis has instead been a loud proponent of people getting sick, THEN crowding into hospitals, clinics, doctors’ offices and other sites set up to administer monoclono antibodies to help, but ONLY AFTER they have become sick. And the result of his horrible priorities is that instead of a simple vaccine that costs just a few dollars to prevent us from getting sick in the first place, the monoclono antibody treatment costs thousands of times more that the insurance companies and/or medical facilities have to pay for, causing the cost of health care in FL to skyrocket even higher to pay for his administration’s backward coronavirus strategy based on his political ideology instead of following the medical science… not to mention common sense, of which he has none. The sooner this state can rid ourselves of this slug, the better every Floridian will be!
Excellent comment nothing to add but Vote Accordingly
Percy's mother says
For God’s sake give it a break. You don’t know what you’re talking about.
Before commenting on monocLONAL (not monoclono) antibodies, educate yourself about the infusion (either by IV or 4 by injections into deep fat areas of the body, primarily the lower abdominal area).
By the way, there is no “crowding into hospitals, clinics, doctors offices” for monoclonal antibody infusion.
As I said, you don’t know what you’re talking about, though you think you do.
ALSO, ever heard of the increasing incidence of breakthrough cases? Breakthrough cases means those who’ve been fully vaccinated who then contract Covid (any variant). Vaccines DO NOT prevent anyone from contracting COVID. Breakthrough cases are becoming common . . . to spell it out, you got fully vaccinated BUT GOT COVID ANYWAY.
Let me stop there, even ‘tho I could go on.
Supplies and products regularly expire, the only way to see this is they planned for the worse and fortunately the transmission rates in Florida were much less than other states. Such is the life of Emergency Preparedness.
IFF Not now then when?? Need a match for what you’re smokin
Citation needed for your baseless claims.
lol.. seriously you believe that.. Ummm well lets go back and see. DeSantis denied there were tests being stored somewhere in a warehouse while counties were begging for them. Nikki Fried called him out on it knowing there were some located in a warehouse. And NOW we are going to claim our rates were lower than other states.. I mean you do not have to be a rocket scientist to see withholding tests means they are keeping our numbers skewed. And let us mention that people were waiting in line for hours to be tested and testing sites were scrambling to get additional tests while turning away hundreds of people daily during the holidays and meanwhile over 1 million tests were allowed to sit and expire when clearly there was a need for them.
Skibum says
You must be joking!!! Florida is now experiencing a 948% increase in virus infections, and during the pandemic has ALWAYS been one of the states with the most infections, particularly in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties that were leading the state in infections. Every day on the news you see video of miles and miles long lines of cars waiting 4, 5 and 6 hours in traffic just to get tested… that’s how virulent the coronavirus is and has been in this state. And yet, millions of test kits in state custody were allowed to languish on warehouse shelves until after their expiration date rather than being distributed across the state where they were so desperately needed. And why? Simply because our gov did NOT want the negative publicity spreading that due to his ineptitude about his “strategy”, the virus level in FL was spiking to a level not seen even previously before we had the vaccine! This was never a normal occurrence as you opined, but ineptitude on a grand scale.
There’s a reason why people have given mini trump the nickname “DeathSantis”.
People, let’s vote this moronic out office!
The reason the tests expired is because DeSantis did everything he could to discourage people from getting tested and minimized the value of getting tested as a means of stopping the spread and mutation of the virus.
This is pure negligence by Death Santis and his band of unmerry men. Someone on his staff should have made some effort to note the expiration date of these kits and while not needed in this state to send these kits to another maybe his buddy in TX that had a wild outbreak of Covid. .At least the could have been used., And now Ronny is crying for test kits. Just a pathetic waste of state resources and medical kits..
Expired taxpayer testing supplies is no more than” such is life’ ? Maybe in your life Mr. Welch but not in mine!
Nor is such complacency and negligence by any government official entrusted with protecting any facet of my ‘health, welfare and/or safety ever acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever.
Proper Planning Prevents Piss Poor Performance! You know it should not be a matter of politics. Simply stated the person in charge (DeSantis) failed us. Sorry, but in my book, he shows zero leadership. Absolutely pathetic and the GOP will see that this guy gets reelected. Sad, Sad, and Ignorant.
LOL. Did any of the commenters read the article? Did someone not get to test? Is someone being turned away from testing now? Some tests expired because no one wanted to take the test. Get over it, and quit trying to create a problem that isn’t there. Everybody wants to either move here or come here to party yet DeSantis is bad like orange man.
Way to go Ron follow the Pumpkin playbook I guess you didnt see what it did for him
This guy is incompetent.
Vote him outta Florida!