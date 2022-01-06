See the Truth, America, Biden Urges as he Blasts Trump’s ‘Dagger at the Throat of Democracy’

By John M. Murphy
President Joe Biden closed his speech commemorating and deploring the events of Jan. 6, 2021, by asking God to “bless those who stand watch over democracy.”
To “stand watch” is to stand guard, but as a metaphor, it runs deeper. To stand watch on a ship is to keep out a weather eye – to keep an eye on the sea and sky for potential danger. In this larger sense, Biden’s address called on Americans to see the plain truth, to bear witness to the violence of Jan. 6 and survey the coming threats.
As a scholar of presidential rhetoric, I pay attention to metaphors because they often reveal a lot about the ideas, values and beliefs of particular chief executives and, indeed, of the nation as a whole.
Believe with your own eyes
Biden’s speech of Jan. 6, 2022, is of interest not only because of the circumstances that led to its being necessary, but also because of the visual language it employed.
The speech expressed a powerful faith in the plain truth. It asked Americans to believe their own eyes. That reflects a long philosophical tradition in Western culture equating sight or light with the truth. Yet there’s always been a countertradition, one that assumes real power lies in the shadows, conspires behind the curtains.
Former President Donald Trump’s fondness for conspiracies is well known – it was evident in his pushing of the Obama “birther” lie and his reluctance to disavow the QAnon conspiracy.
It has also shaped the view of many in his party that the 2020 election was somehow “stolen.”
In his speech, President Biden sought to disinfect the body politic with the light of truth. He did so in several ways.
Biden shaped the nation’s memory of Jan. 6 by what Americans saw that day. It was a violent attack, he said, an effort to overturn a fair election and overthrow American democracy.
To make that definition vivid, he repeatedly urged audience members, “Close your eyes,” asking them to see again what people saw that day. A mob dragging, stomping, attacking police officers. Rioters using flagpoles as spears. Confederate flags in Statuary Hall. A gallows on the Capitol lawn, readied for the vice president of the United States.
Recognize that violence for what it was, Biden urged. Ignore the excuses that have been made since. See the truth.
‘Dagger at the throat of democracy’
Not only did the president ask the nation to see Jan. 6 clearly, he also asked us to understand its place in history.
Biden asked the audience to look at Statuary Hall, the chamber within the U.S. Capitol from which Biden spoke. It wasn’t just a convenient backdrop for his address. It is a record of history, symbolized by the statue of Clio, the classical muse of history, who stood watch over the Capitol and recorded all that happened there.
History saw Confederate flags and knew they had never appeared before in this sacred space. History saw police dying in defense of the Capitol and knew that had never happened before in this space. History saw, in Biden’s words, “a dagger at the throat” of democracy – a powerful visual image.
History saw the facts – they were plain and clear for all to see. The former president was defeated. He lost by millions of votes. Republican judges and politicians rejected his conspiracies.
This is the visual language of democracy. Democracies, Biden asserted, face their problems and recognize reality. They do not fall victim to shadows or what Biden described as Trump’s “big lie.” The truth is right there for all Americans to see, plain and clear.
John M. Murphy is Professor of Communication at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
The Conversation arose out of deep-seated concerns for the fading quality of our public discourse and recognition of the vital role that academic experts could play in the public arena. Information has always been essential to democracy. It’s a societal good, like clean water. But many now find it difficult to put their trust in the media and experts who have spent years researching a topic. Instead, they listen to those who have the loudest voices. Those uninformed views are amplified by social media networks that reward those who spark outrage instead of insight or thoughtful discussion. The Conversation seeks to be part of the solution to this problem, to raise up the voices of true experts and to make their knowledge available to everyone. The Conversation publishes nightly at 9 p.m. on FlaglerLive.
Comments
Dennis says
The vast majority don’t believe a work that Biden says. He’s an old man with only partial mental capacity. The political parties on both sides are too filled with hate to lead America. For the democrats, it was Russia Russia, but that failed to be true. Then it was racist, racist, that that also fell alarm. Now it the republicans are destroying democracy by hideous voting rights. This will be another failed lie by the democrats. Asking for identification. To vote does not limit voting! Hell, you need ID to do almost anything in America. No ID and open voting by mail has proven to create fraud. The no ID that is wanted, is so illegals can vote. The lies on BOTH sides are disgusting. The hate is bigger than ever. I have said for years, NEVER trust a politician. This statement is truer than ever. Neither political party or news organizations can be trusted anymore. America is a big lie anymore. So mush hate and open borders in America are slowly destroying this country. When we raised children, we sacrificed to provide for them. Now with the democratic child payments to parents, we sacrifice again to raise other parents children. Another failed policy that rapes the taxpayers. You have children, get off your ass, get jobs and sacrifice to raise them like America has done from the beginning. The capital protest was awesome, but ruined by the ones that stormed the capital. Throw them in jail, but blame both hate filled political party for this failure. Politicians lead by fear anymore. Sad for America.
Dennis C Rathsam says
See the truth…hear the lies…Who were the men with walkie talkies inciting a riot?? Why werent any of them arested? More lies. More cover ups. Yesterday,s sham hearing was Biden last grasp of the presidence. He has nothing to run on, all his policies have failed…Americans are fed up….Tell the truth now, Were U better off 2 years ago? Or are U better off now?
A.j says
My President, I will vote for you again, if you run.
The dude says
The rubes and dullards will be undeterred by the truth and actual facts.
This they do in the service of their orange messiah.
SAD!
David Schaefer says
The truth is Trump and his republican idiots in congress must be held accountable for the deaths and injuries caused on this date. The DOJ has plenty of proof from various people and video from Jan 6th how long does it take to put these clowns behind bars.
Michael Cocchiola says
From my Facebook page…
I just love a pissed-off President Joe Biden! He ripped The Former Guy a well-deserved new axxhole. He directly and forcefully called a dishonorable megalomaniac just that.
VP Kamala Harris used history and facts to set the stage perfectly. She was what she is… a superb prosecutor. She laid the groundwork and Joe hammered the defense’s case. Well done to our two great leaders.
I can only hope The Former Guy chokes on his own bile.
deb says
At least Trump is out of office, but Biden hasn’t done much either. Doesn’t these parities have someone better than the last two?
DaleL says
Biden won the election in 2020. Trump worked to undermine American elections even before he was elected in 2016.
How do I know that Biden won? Well Trump appointed Attorney General Barr, FBI Director Wray, and Homeland Security Cyber Security Director Krebs. They all publicly said that there was not sufficient election fraud to have changed the outcome of the election. The Trump campaign filed 60 lawsuits of which 59 were dismissed for lack of evidence or standing. The one successful lawsuit affected only a few hundred absentee ballots. The beauty of the American Electoral College system is that massive fraud in one state has no effect in other states. Trump and his allies, without any proof, continue to claim that election fraud is so widespread as to have made the elections in no less than six states fraudulent. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof, of which Trump has provided NONE!
Back in 2016, Trump was already attacking the legitimacy of American elections. In 2017 he appointed a committee to investigate his claim of widespread election fraud. The committee disbanded quietly in 2018 without issuing any report as to fraud.
Trump lost by over 7,000,000 popular votes. He lost 306 to 232 in the Electoral College in 2020.
This isn’t about policy; this is about an attempt by a would be authoritarian to use any means to remain in power. Donald Trump needs to finally be held accountable.