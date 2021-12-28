Sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center Supervisor Nichole North Graduates from FDLE Analyst Academy

On December 16, 2021, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) Supervisor, Nichole North, graduated from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced the graduation of 21 law enforcement analysts from 10 criminal justice agencies throughout the state who all serve in crime intelligence analyst roles.

During this six-week academy, the graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, and much more. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts. “We are very proud of Nikki’s accomplishments and are proud to have her leading the Real Time Crime Center as its supervisor,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Since she joined our team, she’s played an intricate role in creating the RTCC, and she and her team of analysts have helped solve many cases and catch criminals in real-time. We congratulate her on her newest achievement!”









Nichole started with the FCSO in in 2018 as a Domestic Violence Analyst and received a commendation from Sheriff Staly in September 2020 for her professionalism, knowledge, teamwork, and support during a missing person’s case. She was promoted to Senior Analyst of the RTCC in January 2021, was awarded Employee of the Month for September 2021, and was recently promoted to the RTCC Supervisor in October 2021.

The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.