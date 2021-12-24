As Omicron Infection Rate Spikes to Delta Levels, Local Health Officials Plead for Precautions, With Nuance

Omicron is coming. The latest coronavirus variant is actually here, if not yet in full force, and is up to five times as infectious as the delta variant, which was twice as infectious as its predecessor.









But if delta was a hurricane, omicron is shaping up as more of a tropical storm. And the more protected your house is–the more you’ve developed immunity through vaccines, boosters, prior infections–the less likely you are to get sick, let alone get gravely ill or die.

Omicron is no less serious, especially for the unvaccinated and immunocompromised. It is another serious wave of covid-19. But neither the nation nor individuals are where they were, regarding covid, two years ago when the pandemic began, so both the effects of this latest wave and the response to it is more measured.

“End of last week in Florida, 29,568 new cases,” Bob Snyder, who heads the Flagler Health Department, said in his weekly update on WNZF this morning. “This week, gosh, jumped to 125,201. For Flagler last week, 79 cases reported. This week, 172, so we went from 11 per day to 24 per day. This Omicron is the dominant variant nationwide now, so although it’s more transmissible, it appears to be not as severe.” There were eight patients at AdventHealth Palm Coast on a primary diagnosis of Covid at last count, six of them unvaccinated.









The number of people dying from the disease nationwide is still significant, averaging nearly 1,400 a day as of Dec. 23, and totaling 813,800 since the beginning of the pandemic. In Flagler, 277 people have died due to Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. The number attributable to omicron is not yet clear. But the focus on whether deaths are occurring due to omicron or not is misplaced.

“This is a tough area to communicate and I want I want to kind of rephrase a little bit how we talk about this,” Dr. Stephen Bickel, the medical director at the Flagler Health Department, cautioned. “There is not compelling evidence at this point that omicron in an unvaccinated and not previously infected patient is going to give you a milder course of illness. It’s possible. They thought that with delta in the beginning. That turned out not not to be the case. It’s very hard to sort this out because you’ve got to get a population of that group and see how they do. What we do know and can state unequivocally is that in the population we have now, which mostly consists of vaccinated or previously infected people, the course of illness with omicron is is milder, and I fully expect to see quite a disparity between case rates and hospitalization rates over the next month or two. We may we may hit 1,000 cases a week again in Flagler County. I don’t think we’re going to get near 100 cases in the hospital. I guess somewhere between 30 to 60. I’m throwing these numbers out. They could turn out to be totally wrong. But that’s just kind of my gut from here.”

Bickel explained his thinking: the vast majority of Flagler County residents have had covid at least once, have been vaccinated or both. So the novel coronavirus–novel to the immune system–is not so novel anymore. “We have partial herd immunity in most of the county,” Bickel said, “but that’s not enough to keep people from getting infected. If you are unvaccinated and have never been infected, you should not draw the conclusion that you don’t have to worry about omicron. The evidence for that is just not that strong. And that really could turn out to be not the case. If you’ve been vaccinated and especially been boosted, or you’ve been infected and vaccinated, yeah, there’s a good chance you’ll have a very mild or even asymptomatic case. That to me, that’s the message that people should take to heart.”









It is nevertheless time to mask up again in certain circumstances, reduce unnecessary mingling indoor where a lot of people gather, definitely get that booster shot or get vaccinated, if you’re not there yet. But some of the judgment calls are individual decisions based on particular circumstances. Snyder this morning disclosed that he had planned a Christmas Eve invitation for a few friends. The list had to be cut in half.

“It’s hard to give the nuanced stuff without kind of fear mongering,” Bickel said, addressing the vaccinated and boosted who are still faced with the question of whether to mask up, social distance, cancel social engagements. “I would say far and away the best protection is to be vaccinated, to be boosted, to be previously infected and vaccinated. That’s like the gold standard. And then the secondary is, let’s say you’re immunocompromised and you’ve been vaccinated, but not sure it worked, or to what extent. Or you haven’t been boosted and you are at some risk: That’s where these other measures come in place. If If a family is getting together and everybody’s vaccinated, everybody’s boosted–it depends what age children you have in the home, you have to take those things into consideration–it’s a different ballgame. And it’s kind of a personal decision. If you got infected, you probably have a mild case, maybe even asymptomatic. So you have to decide is it worth it for you to prevent that case by wearing an N-95. There are people out there who wear N-95s and have just started.”

The booster shot works to prevent infection “to a dramatic degree” for about three months, Bickel said–long enough to make it through the winter. He does not see the omicron wave going much past January.

So as with delta, the surge is again expected to more severely affect the unvaccinated: as of early November, the unvaccinated were 13 times more likely to die of a covid infection than the unvaccinated.









AdventHealth tracks the Covid positivity rate at its CentraCare sites as a predictor of hospital activity later. “The positivity rate at CentraCare tends to lead what we see on the acute care side by approximately 2 weeks,” an internal email to CentraCare staff noted this week. “Over the last few days we have seen a significant increase in the percentage of positive tests in all regions, including Volusia County. We had been running around a 5% positivity rate, but this has increased over the last few days to 8.71% yesterday.” The email was sent on Dec. 20. “While we are still significantly below the percentage of positives we saw at the peak in July and August, if these trends continue and worsen, we will need to return to return to more restrictive visitor policies and return to more protective PPE policies.” (PPE stands for personal protective equipment.)

By Thursday, Dr. Vincent Hsu, AdventHealth’s executive director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiologist, was reporting a CentraCare positivity rate in Cenrral Florida of over 25 percent, and yet no increase yet in hospitalizations, which have hovered around 120 in the Central Florida system. ” But again, it’s still early,” Hsu said in a video briefing. “We don’t want to say this is done and over with. We are doing everything we can to make to prepare for a surge to make sure that in case there is a surge that we’re ready for that.”

Terry Shaw, AdventHealth’s president and CEO was just as direct in an internal email to staff on Dec. 22: “Data suggests the Omicron variant is five times more transmissible than the Delta variant, so we can anticipate a significant rise in cases, especially with the amount of travel and gatherings expected through the holidays. Currently, we’re seeing rising admissions in Kansas and in the Midwest, and now all but three counties in our Florida service areas have risen above the ‘moderate’ threshold for transmission. While this variant seems to cause milder symptoms, our AdventHealth Clinical leadership estimates the volume of cases that may arise will produce a surge in hospitalizations, given the number of people who remain unvaccinated.”

As it was in previous waves, the priority is to keep infections and hospitalizations in check. “What we want to try to do is to keep those numbers in the community as low as possible as well,” Hsu said. “We know that the present positivity rate is going up. We do know that there’s increased spread. We do know that it’s more infectious. So whether or not it’s causing more hospitalizations, certainly we’re glad that it’s not so far, but we want to make sure that the community is doing everything they can to prevent the spread from getting worse within the community.”