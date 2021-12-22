Off Duty Flagler County Fire Rescue Staffers, and One Retiree, Join Santa Collecting and Distributing Gifts

Off duty Flagler County staff members served as Santa’s helpers Monday (December 20) delivering gifts to fill the wish lists of some children and families who would otherwise do without this holiday season.

For years – and in the absence of a firefighter “Shop with a Cop” equivalent – Lt. Jon Moscowitz and his wife, Cherish, have coordinated efforts to collect and deliver their holiday spirit by way of presents for families in need. The couple was recognized in 2016 by the Sons of the American Revolution, Flagler Chapter, when the lieutenant was named firefighter of the year, in part, for their holiday humanitarianism.









“We don’t do this for recognition or awards,” Jon Moscowitz said. “We do this because it touches our hearts. Flagler County Social Services Division and the Live Like Cameron Foundation help us find the families.”

The Moscowitzes have kept up their tradition and have invited others share in their joy of giving.

Firefighters Conlan Pottinger, Andy Thomas, Rob Zerbino, Lt. John Krall, Community Paramedic Caryn Prather, Chief Mike Tucker, and retired Flight Medic Roy Longo joined the Moscowitzes in their gift-giving mission.

“Lt. Moscowitz and his wife reached out to Flagler County Fire Rescue employees and their spouses to fulfill the wish lists, and they delivered,” Tucker said. “All the gifts were delivered in person by ‘Santa’ (Longo) and our firefighters. It was a magical evening, full of smiles and holiday cheer.”

Flagler County staff members from other departments participated in other charitable efforts.

“We have a very generous staff,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “This is just one effort that exemplifies their thoughtfulness.”