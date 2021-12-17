As Another Bogus TikTok Variant Stalks Schools Everywhere, Flagler District Urges Responsibility and Vigilance

The threat, spread across the nation on TikTok, the faceless social media bullhorn, is not credible or specific to most locations, as police and school authorities keep saying. But it alleges a coordinated campaign to attack schools or to encourage people to make bomb threats against campuses on this day, Dec. 17–it’s disrupting what for most school districts is the last day of the year before winter break, and it’s involving officials that include some states’ governors.









A day rife with absenteeism even in the most normal of times, when not much work is done in school anyway), may turn into a rout for attendance.

Some schools in several states, including Texas, Minnesota and Missouri are closing outright.

“Based on law enforcement interviews, Little Falls Community Schools was specifically identified in a TikTok post related to this threat,” Superintendent Stephen Jones wrote parents yesterday afternoon in a Minnesota school district. “In conversations with local law enforcement, the origins of this threat remain unknown. Therefore, school throughout the district is canceled tomorrow, Friday, December 17. All home events and activities are canceled or postponed both tonight and tomorrow. All district buildings will be closed as well while the investigation into the origin and validity of the threats continues.”









A California district also appeared to have been named, but district and police officials there traced the threat to a Los Angeles area high school, where a student was located as the originator of the TikTok message. That threat was also “determined not to be a credible threat,” according to a police advisory there.

In Florida, the response has been to step up police presence on campus. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening issued an unusually brief, terse, as if fed up statement on its Facebook page: “The #FCSO is aware of a nationwide TikTok trend advising potential school threats tomorrow. There is no local or credible threat to our area.” The agency has dealt with numerous such threats by students at every school level locally since the resumption of the school year, all shown to be irresponsible “jokes” or hoaxes, including one elementary school girls’ calls on two occasions, from Rymfire Elementary, claiming that her school was the site of a shooting.

At 7:30 p.m., Jason Wheeler, the Flagler school district’s chief spokesman, issued an unusually lengthy, exasperated statement. He repeated the same disclaimers about the threat being not credible, assured parents that every threat would be taken seriously, appealed to students not to act irresponsibly and to parents to help.

“It doesn’t matter if it is a joke. It doesn’t matter if it is a prank. Any threat of violence could result in serious disciplinary issues that could damage a student’s educational future in Flagler Schools,” Wheeler wrote, a lengthy record of felony arrests of students for that reason behind him. “We are hoping that our families will partner with us to stop these pranks before they happen. Please take a few moments to talk to your children and express the severity of this issue.”









Though school campuses remain among the safest places in the country–they are safer than home, safer than neighborhoods, safer than college campuses–the year has not been as reassuring, comparatively speaking: shootings taking place on or near schools are at a record high in 2021, the latest mass shooting occurring at Oxford High School in Michigan, “one of 222 school shootings in 2021, an all-time high, according to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s K-12 School Shooting Database,” James Densley and Jillian Peterson reported. “That’s over 100 more school shootings in 2021 than in 2019 or 2018, respectively the second- and third-worst years on record.”

The two academics noted, first, that the majority of school shootings they studied were carried out by shooters who “leaked their plans in advance,” underscoring the importance of vigilance about signs on social media and elsewhere–such as conversations between friends or acquaintances at school–and second, that the typical shooter “was most strongly associated with suicidal tendencies or attempts, as well as prior mental health counseling, [which] suggests it may best be characterized as a cry for help.”

Wheeler addressed that last point in his message to parents: “We know the impact the past two years have had on the social-emotional health of our students, and that could be an explanation behind the desire for students across the country to participate in these challenges. We are always here for your student and for your family. If you need assistance of any sort, please reach out to your teachers, your school counselor, your school social worker, or your principal.”