Palm Coast’s R-Section Getting 1st Large-Scale Apartment Complex, a 216-Unit Plan Near Rymfire Elementary

In the southwest corner of Palm Coast’s R-Section, a short walk from Rymfire Elementary School, is a 35-acre parcel almost in the shape of a square, undeveloped and forested, but long zoned for apartments. It is one of just two large tracts reserved for apartment construction in the R-Section, which has many more tracts zoned for duplexes.









Wednesday Evening, the Palm Coast Planning Board recommended approval of a development plan for a 216-unit apartment complex there. It is to be called Red Mill Pointe, and would become the first large-scale apartment complex of the R-Section. The second tract zoned for it, in the central-west portion of the R Section, is yet undeveloped.

The complex will be located north of Regency Drive, South of Red Oak Place and west of Reynolds Place, fronting on Red Mill Drive. Construction is expected to start in March and be done by March 2023. Despite its proximity to the school, there are no sidewalks proposed. “The developer only has control over the frontage of their property and not the entire length of Red Mill,” the developer noted at a neighborhood meeting. Nor will there be direct access to adjacent U.S. 1, which is not in the developer’s authority to build.

The apartments will be built in three phases of 60-some units each, with a 10-foot green buffer surrounding the complex. Areas to be preserved, almost 13 acres of wetlands, make up 36 percent of the land. See a preliminary layout of the development here. The project will generate $3.5 million in impact fees for Palm Coast. (Impact fees are the one-time levies used to defray the cost of the “impact” of development on roads, schools, fire departments and so on.)

All the buildings will be two stories, with three-bedroom units of 1,750 to 2,000 square feet at building ends, and more interior units running from 1,400 to 1,500 square feet, to be marketed as two-bedroom apartments. The cost of the apartments is unclear. The developer has not yet decided whether to sell or rent the apartments, or have a mixture of the two options.

Apartment complexes in Palm Coast are required to have garages for at least a third of their units. “This is the first time I remember that we didn’t have to fight with the applicant to get one-third of the garages,” Senior Planner Bill Hoover said. “They actually gave everybody a garage plus 30 of the units actually have a two-car garage.”

Some 30 people neighboring the property attended a neighborhood meeting the city required the developer to host, to hear and address concerns. “I don’t think there’s 30 people here tonight on the project because the neighborhood meeting did work,” Hoover said. Only one person addressed the planning board–a resident wondering if the new development would provide bus-stop pads for students. The developer could not answer just yet. At the neighborhood meeting, there’d been concerns about vehicular and pedestrian traffic, given the proximity of Rymfire Elementary.









A traffic study “projected that we were to operate satisfactorily within the adopted level of service standards for that area,” the developer told the planning board.

The developer is Robert Kociecki, president of Orlando-based Brite Group Holdings of Florida and Brite Homes, who describes his company as “the most technologically advanced builder in the U.S.,” with a particular focus on solar-ready homes. “We build energy efficient homes,” Kociecki said. “We incorporate LED lighting, energy efficient appliances. We do build a product that generally has everything that you want as a new homeowner in it already as a standard feature.” An amenity center will include an exercise facility, meeting rooms, offices, an outdoor pool and a playground.

The company has been building in Palm Coast since 2018, closing 85 homes locally, 95 by the end of the year, including 25 in the R-Section.

“There was also a school impact analysis done and that was conducted by Flagler County Public Schools,” Kociecki said. “The immediate school that this would be affecting would be Rymfire Elementary, they predict an additional 18 seats from this development and that is comfortably within the available balance of seats as Rymfire Elementary is currently under capacity.” But that statement drew a “clarification” from Patty Bott, the school district’s representative on the planning board.









“Rymfire Elementary, true, does have capacity because we’re moving sixth grade to middle school,” Bott said. “However, you have not received a concurrency reservation through the school district because we are over capacity at the middle and high schools. That will require mitigation.” By “mitigation,” Bott was referring to the construction of a middle and high school later this decade. To finance that, the district says it would require doubling school impact fees. The school board has approved the doubling. But it must get approval from the County Commission as well. The commission so far is resisting, under threat of a lawsuit from the Flagler Home Builders Association–which would have to name the county as a party even if it’s displeased primarily with the district. The school, superintendent and the home builders are to negotiate again in January. Meanwhile, the district is withholding signing off on “concurrency” requirements of new developments–that is, signing off on the impacts developments will have on the district. The district’s position is that absent the impact fees it is asking for, it cannot ensure adequate school capacity for those new developments.

“It’s going to be a good 30 to 60 days before we can approve a mitigation through our school board, which you really need before you get that approval through the council,” Bott said.

Neighbors at that end of the R Section have complained of low water pressure in their homes, and now worry that the development will further lower the pressure. But the developer is installing a parallel water line that will run connections that will eventually improve water pressure for both the development and neighbors, Hoover said.









The developer is calling the eventual structures “town homes,” but the city isn’t buying the designation. “Townhouses would require the developer to apply for a Subdivision Master Plan,” a city planning analysis states. “In this case the developer has applied for a Master Site Plan as the developer does not plan on platting the units individually. Thus the units will either be sold as condominiums and/or rented as apartments.”

Wetlands on the east side will buffer the apartment complex from single-family homes. The west side of Red Mill Drive is currently forested, but that’s deceptive: the area all the way to U.S. 1 is zoned mixed-use commercial.

The Red Mill pointe Application: