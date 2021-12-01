Judge Denies Halving Bond for Angelo Antolino, Repeat Offender Who Killed Indiana Kerns, 59, in U.S. 1 Crash

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on Monday denied Angelo Antolino’s request that his $75,000 bond be reduced by $45,000 in a vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter case resulting from the April 1, 2020 crash on U.S. 1 that killed that Indiana Kerns, 59, and left William Kerns in critical condition. The judge reduced it by $5,000.

William Kerns, speaking publicly about the crash for the first time, opposed the bond reduction. “If he was still in jail on April 1, 2020, then none of this would have happened to me,” Kerns said of Antolino, who at the time of the head on crash, was driving on a suspended license after having been released from prison months earlier. You know, I lost my wife. I am in pain all the time. I can’t work.” Kerns, 62, was at the wheel of a Honda Accord going south when Antolino crossed the median in a Chevrolet Trail Blazer and crashed into the Honda.









Kerns spent six weeks in the hospital. “I had a broken jaw, broken shoulder broken humerus,” he said. “Bunch of broken ribs. And the main injury that has me now disabilitated is my left leg, it was broken in numerous places. Had to have three operations on that. Got plates and 24 screws and it’s constant pain in my leg.”

Antolino, 31, of Commerce Avenue in Deltona, was served the warrant stemming from the crash when he was ion state prison, serving a sentence for a conviction of beating an elderly person. “He has places to go in the community, a job to return to, and he could try to work towards trying to be some productive member of society,” Spencer O’Neal, his assistant public defender, argued. “I don’t believe that there’s a history where it would indicate that he’s a flight risk.” O’Neal acknowledged Antolino’s criminal history, but said “it indicates that he actually doesn’t run from his cases.”

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark described the crash as an “egregious case” in which Antolino was traveling at 100 mph or more, was under the influence of meth–an assertion O’Neal strongly rejected–and qualifies as a prison release reoffender, meaning that he’s been in prison three times within the past 10 years. O’Neal may contest that as well.









Antolino has a criminal history, including one battery on someone over 65 that he committed while this case was still under investigation,” Clark said. “I completely disagree with defense counsel. I think he absolutely is a flight risk.” The prosecutor cited an instance when he absconded while on probation.

The judge agreed. “I do find based on the evidence in this case, number one, is that Mr. Antolino does constitute a fight risk,” Perkins said. “Number two and more importantly, he’s a danger to the community, as evidenced by his prior conduct, and conduct when he was actually out on bond.” But Perkins agreed to reduce the $10,000 bond on one of the DUI charges from $10,000 to $5,000. Antolino has been at the county jail since October 1. He was released from state prison that day, after a seven-month sentence.