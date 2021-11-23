Sitemap

Judge Exonerates 4 Black Men Known as ‘Groveland Four’ Who’d Been Falsely Accused of Raping White Woman

Samuel Shepherd, Walter Irvin groveland four
From Florida Memory: On July 16, 1949, Norma Padgett, a 17-year-old white woman from Lake County, Florida, accused four black men of raping her and assaulting her husband after their car stalled on a rural road near the Groveland community. Three of the men-Samuel Shepherd, Walter Irvin and Charles Greenlee-were quickly apprehended. The fourth suspect, Ernest Thomas, fled the area but was later shot and killed by a sheriff’s posse nearly 200 miles away in Madison County. A Lake County jury found Shepherd, Irvin and Greenlee guilty of rape. Shepherd and Irvin were sentenced to death; Greenlee was sentenced to life in prison, likely because of his age. Legal counsel from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) appealed the convictions of Irvin and Shepherd up to the United States Supreme Court, which overturned both convictions in 1950. Lake County officials were eager to retry the case, and in November 1951 Sheriff Willis Virgil McCall traveled to the Florida State Prison at Raiford to pick up Irvin and Shepherd. En route back to Lake County, McCall shot both men. Shepherd died of his wounds, but Irvin survived. Sheriff McCall claimed the two men had attacked him, despite the fact that they were handcuffed together in the backseat of the car. Irvin testified that Sheriff McCall had forced the two men from the car and then shot them both. Irvin was tried once again for rape and again found guilty. The United States Supreme Court declined to rehear the case in 1954, but stayed Irvin’s execution just days before it was to take place. Governor LeRoy Collins examined the case and decided to commute Irvin’s sentence to life imprisonment, asserting that his guilt had not been established “in an absolute and conclusive manner.” Greenlee was eventually released from prison on parole in 1960; Irvin was paroled in 1968. In 2017, the Florida Legislature passed a resolution officially apologizing for the handling of this case and calling for the four men to be pardoned. In 2019, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet, sitting as the State Board of Executive Clemency, posthumously pardoned all four of the men originally accused in the case, with DeSantis calling their experiences with the judicial system a “miscarriage of justice.” (Florida Memory)

A Central Florida judge on Monday exonerated Black men known as the “Groveland Four” who were accused of sexually assaulting a white woman in one of the most-notorious cases from the state’s Jim Crow era.




Lake County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Heidi Davis on Monday granted a motion filed by State Attorney William Gladson to restore the constitutional right to the “presumption of innocence” of Ernest Thomas, Samuel Shepherd, Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin.

Davis’ action Monday vacated the convictions of Greenlee and Irvin and dismissed the indictments against Thomas and Shepherd.

Greenlee’s daughter, Carol, wept with family members during a press conference at the courthouse after the judge granted Gladson’s motion.

“I would not let Florida write my story. I would not let Florida decide who I was going to be and what I was going to be, and not let injustice define me,” Greenlee said. “I would not hate, but I will love and embrace all of those who did not know at the time that my father was a caring and loving and compassionate person that did not rape anybody.”

Gladson, whose circuit includes Lake County, wrote in the motion filed last month that “even a casual review of the records” indicates the men were deprived of fundamental due process in the allegations of sexually assaulting Norma Padgett Upshaw.




“The evidence strongly suggests that a sheriff, a judge, and prosecutor all but guaranteed guilty verdicts in this case,” Gladson wrote. “These officials, disguised as keepers of the peace and masquerading as ministers of justice, disregarded their oaths, and set in motion a series of events that forever destroyed these men, their families, and a community … I have not witnessed a more complete breakdown of the criminal justice system.”

Two of the four men were represented at the U.S. Supreme Court by future Justice Thurgood Marshall, whose son Thurgood Marshall Jr. appeared in Lake County for Monday’s hearing.

“There are so many people, countless people that we need to remember, who suffered similar injustice and similar fates, whose names and faces have been lost to history,” Marshall told reporters after the hearing. “Perhaps more than any other case my father worked on, this one has haunted him for many, many years. But he believed that our better days were ahead.”

Florida House Minority Leader Bobby DuBose, D-Fort Lauderdale, called for the Florida Legislature to compensate the men’s families.

DuBose, who also attended Monday’s court proceeding, said the men’s posthumous exoneration is an attempt “to fix a terrible stain in our state’s history.”

“This motion is long overdue and is necessary on top of compensation funds that should be distributed to the victims’ families as a result of this racially motivated crime,” DuBose said in a prepared statement. “We as legislators must continue to identify and correct racial injustices in our criminal justice system to prevent another Groveland Four case.”

The investigation was referred to Gladson by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which in December 2018 was directed by former Attorney General Pam Bondi to review the 1949 case in which the four were charged with the rape of a 17-year-old woman in Lake County.

In January 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet — Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — pardoned the four men.

“At long last! Exoneration for the #GrovelandFour, clearing the names of the falsely-accused men and answering the prayers of the families that I was humbled to fight alongside in their quest for the truth and justice,” Fried tweeted on Monday.

Padgett Upshaw, who did not attend Monday’s hearing, has remained adamant that the four men were the ones involved in her assault.




Appearing before DeSantis and the Cabinet in January 2019, Padgett Upshaw told the panel, “I’m begging you not to give them pardons because they done it.”

Thomas was killed by a posse in Madison County after the rape accusation. The three other men were beaten to coerce confessions before they were convicted by an all-white jury.

Greenlee, at 16, was given a life sentence. Shepherd and Irvin, both U.S. Army veterans, were sentenced to death. Shepherd and Irvin were later shot, with Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall claiming the two handcuffed men tried to flee while being transported to a new trial that had been ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court due to adverse pretrial publicity. Shepherd died, preventing a retrial. Irvin survived but was retried and convicted.

Then-Gov. Leroy Collins commuted Irvin’s sentence to life in prison. Irvin was paroled in 1968 and died a year later. Greenlee, released from prison in the early 1960s, died in 2012.

The case gained renewed attention after a 2013 book about the incident — “Devil in the Grove,” by Gilbert King — was awarded a Pulitzer Prize.

–Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

