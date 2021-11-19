AACS Presents a 30-Year Retrospective of Fine Artist Bettie Eubanks

The African American Cultural Center and Museum of Florida (AACS) in Flagler County will host a “30-Year Retrospective of Fine Artist, Bettie Eubanks”. The exhibit will formally open to the public on November 20, 2021 during which there will be a “Meet the Artist” reception from 3pm – 5pm.

The exhibit will remain open to the public Thursdays – Saturdays from 2pm – 6pm and Sundays 1pm – 4pm until January 2, 2022.









Eubanks says she must paint to tell her story, to express her feelings and to influence the world in her own way. She lives her purpose through art. Early in her youth, Eubanks was accepted into a program for gifted young artist. It was the beginning of a life filled with art. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jersey City State University and is also a graduate of the Newark School of Fine Arts. During this period, her artistic talent and confidence grew. Best known for her passionate color expressions, Eubanks is inspired by her gardens and the bird life surrounding the wetlands.

Her paintings reflect life, nature and joy through color and texture. Eubanks has been a part of the art world for the past thirty years. She brings together her fine art training and her love of life by creating an emotional awakening and joy for everyone who has the pleasure of viewing her paintings. Eubanks says, “Our days are a constant infusion of information and expression… art provides the unique opportunity to fill our souls with joy and possibility”. Her work fills many homes and is in Major collections in the U.S. and Canada; The Head Quarters of Sisters Network Inc., The African American Cultural Society, The Newark Museum of Art, The Martha’s’ Vineyard Hospital, and MD Anderson Hospital.