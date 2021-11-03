Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic Marks 20th Anniversary Nov. 12 and 13 in Flagler Beach

The 20th Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic presented by The Surf Station will take place on November 13 and 14 in Flagler Beach. What began in memory of Tommy Tant—a local surfer who passed away tragically from an aortic aneurysm at 24 years old—has grown into a beloved event that celebrates the bond of family, friendship, and surf culture he loved.

This year’s event will kick off at Tortugas Restaurant on Friday, November 12 at 7 pm with live music and a live auction. Auction items include an all-inclusive surf adventure to Nicaragua, VIP seats to the Orlando Magic, a weekend golf getaway to the Hammock Beach Resort and Spa, and a custom Channel Island surfboard.









The amateur and professional surf contest begins at 8am on Saturday, November 13. Some of the world’s best surfers will battle through the elimination rounds at the iconic Flagler pier. Raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win surfboards, surf gear, and a one-of-a-kind surfboard wall art. Attendees can also peruse sponsor booths lining the A1A boardwalk.

As the first day of competition winds down, friends will continue the celebration with live music and dancing at a beach party hosted by The Golden Lion at 7 pm.

The final rounds of the surf competition take place on Sunday at 8 am. Spectators will gather to cheer on their favorite contestants as they compete to advance to the final match. All finalists receive awards but only first place will win a towering 4-foot champion trophy.

On Sunday at 12 pm, the competition will pause for the commemorative paddle out ceremony, where surfers paddle out past the breaking waves to join hands and form a circle of remembrance. This year, the paddle out will honor Tommy as well as Donna Ciancuilla, a vibrant member of the Flagler Beach community and faithful supporter of “The Tommy” who passed away in February.

To date, the event has raised and donated approximately $160,000 to the Flagler County Food Bank, local scholarships, and the Marfan Foundation. Learn more about the Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic, apply for scholarships, or sign up to volunteer by visiting www.tommytant.com.