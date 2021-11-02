Road to Success Program Pays Businesses to Employ Its Youths

Road to Success (RTS) is a youth program that helps 16- to 24-year-olds who exited from high school earn their general education diploma (GED). It has been in existence since September 2012 and graduated 272 to date. For the current year, we are scheduled to serve 53 young adults. RTS is closing in on graduating 300 students overall.

The main component of the program is to assist students with their academics to gain their diploma; however, attention is also given to post-secondary educational opportunities, pre-employment and life training skills – including paid internships – that are beneficial to the success of the youth.









A fully successful graduate of the program not only earned their GED, but also is employed and/or enrolled in some type of postsecondary education or the military. We are a yearlong program that is open Monday through Friday, 10am to 1:00pm, with additional tutoring from 1:00pm to 3:00pm daily.

The program is located at the G.W. Carver Community center, in Bunnell. It is federally funded and sponsored by Career Source Flagler Volusia, the Carver foundation, and the Flagler County School Board. All participants must meet federal eligibility requirements. We are currently looking for worksites to place our youth with businesses, RTS pays their salary and workers compensation. Please follow the program on Instagram at roadtosuccessyouth and/or Facebook at Brian Willard RTS. Any individual within the age requirement interested should contact the Program Director, Brian Willard, at 437-8279 or [email protected]