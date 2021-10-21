Controversial 240 Boat-Storage Proposal in Hammock Is Moving Forward with Renewed Development Application

Hammock Harbour, the controversial plan for a 240-boat dry-storage facility next to Hammock Hardware in the Scenic A1A corridor, is moving forward with a new development application within the month despite recent hurdles, its developer says. And the parcel is for sale for $5 million. It was purchased just three years ago for $850,000.









The sale has nothing to do with the opposition the project has encountered, not does it necessarily signify that the dry-storage facility will not still go ahead, developer Bob Million said Wednesday. “The intent is still to build it, but if there’s another use that’s easier, I would entertain that,” Million said. “It’s going to be sold once it’s built. And if somebody wants to do the building as opposed to me doing it, I’d do it right now.”

The regulatory steps Million will take don’t require County Commission approval, though it’s likely the matter will end up before the commission one way or another, again.

Million, a long-time Palm Coast resident, has been trying to redevelop the 4.3 acres of the disused Newcastle boat-manufacturing facility next to Hammock Hardware for over two years. He wants to build a 54,000-square-foot dry-storage facility for 240 boats, and a restaurant, there. So far he’s been thwarted by opposition from Hammock residents–through the Hammock Community Association–and court decisions, if only on procedural grounds. Judges have not ruled on the merits of the project.

The opposition has had qualified successes (Million calls it “smokescreens”) even as the county’s planning board and the County Commission have at one time or another cleared the way for the development, with large majorities of both panels unquestionably in favor of it even as they remain leery of the not-insignificant political weight the association’s membership represents. Commissioners will not be thrilled to be dealing with the Hammock Harbour proposal yet again, within a year of the next election, when two commissioners are up: Greg Hansen and Joe Mullins, both of them supporters of the re-development.









Earlier this month the County Commission rejected a proposed amendment that would have incorporated marinas in the county’s Land Development Code, a step that presumably would have made it easier for Million to move forward. The proposal was found lacking by the HCA. The Planning Board and the commission ignored its long list of recommended amendments to the amendment. Million himself found the original amendment badly written, prone to creating more confusion and raise more questions than answer them, even though he considers his project a marina. “I did not want to put the commission in a position where it looked like they just wanted to pass something for me,” Million said.

The universal displeasure with the proposal caused its rejection in a 3-1 vote. It appeared, as an email to the membership of the Hammock Community Association put it, that “Marinas are dead for now!”

But not Million’s proposal. “Bob Million can still submit a site development plan as a special exception but is subject to the existing rules for parking, etc. This will make it extremely difficult to comply,” Dennis Clark, a member of the HCA, wrote the association’s membership on Oct. 4.

Million is doing just that: “I’m going to be submitting a site plane within the next month,” he said, with an application for a special exception. The marina wording in the Land Development Code isn’t necessary for that. In August, the county’s planning board in a 4-1 vote determined that marinas are an allowable use in the Scenic A1A Corridor, as long as an application for one is submitted alongside an application for special exceptions. The decision was not appealed, so it stands. (“They made it legislative, knowing the courts rarely overturn a legislative decision,” Clark said, explaining why the decision was not appealed. “So it seems like a little trick they played.”)









“It’s definitely going forward,” Million said. He expects another round of resistance. “My argument there is going to be, if the building size is too big for a marina, is it too big for a hospital, is it too big for a restaurant, is it too big for a hotel? Why are you opposing it, because of the building size?” The building size is, in act, one of the points of opposition. The HCA has compared the size to the county’s and school board’s Government Services Building in Bunnell. (See the list of allowable and not allowable uses in the Scenic A1A overlay district below the article.)

The site plan’s first regulatory step will be the county’s Technical Review Committee, an administrative but non-binding step where planning and legal issues are hashed out. “When I submit to the TRC it’ll be whatever plan I intend to build unless somebody comes in the meantime and decides to build it different,” Million said. If somebody wants more slips and no restaurants, now is the time to do it, because once it’s built, you can’t change it.”

The plan will then go before the planning board, where special exceptions are to be outlined. Million and the HCA know what to expect: issues of noise, parking, buffers, fuel tank locations, hours of operation.

Will there be the same level of opposition from the HCA? “It’s hard to tell until we get into the site plan and the issues,” Clark said, “but I suspect we will still believe it’s a commercial warehouse and an industrial use that shouldn’t be in the scenic corridor. I believe the HCA would file the same action that it’s done before. I cant speak for the HCA, but I can say that it has not changed, it’s still the same thing.” The county’s land use rules prohibit warehouses in the Scenic A1A Corridor. Million disputes the characterization of the proposal as a warehouse, though he once used the word to describe it (he says only because the county’s planning staff did). It does not prohibit marinas.









The last site plan did not have boat docks. “What kind of marina doesn’t have docks?” Clark asked. He said docks at that location of the Intracoastal would be unfeasible. It’s a narrow channel. He also notes that while Million can go forward with a new site plan, he must still abide by the ordinance’s parking requirements for commercial buildings. It might have been different had the commission passed the marina land use amendment, with different parking requirements for marinas. Since it did not do so, current regulation prevails. Parking is calculated as a ratio based on building size. A building as large as the one Million previously proposed could need more parking spaces than could fit in the acreage, which would then require a variance to diminish the number of parking spots. That would have to go before the County Commission, Clark said. But it’s unlikely the commission would reject such a variance.

David Kendall, a Jupiter-based real estate advisor prepared the 20-page prospectus outlining Hammock Harbour at 5658 North Oceanshore Boulevard as a “proposed waterfront development.” The prospectus lists the building size at 65,000 square feet, plus or minus, and its building height at 50 feet “with approved variance” (it did not get such a variance when it was first recommended by the planning board and approved by the commission. The land is described as “a fully entitled +/-250 slip dry storage marina development site.”

“With so many wealthy individuals nearby, and with no direct access to the water, it would not take very long to fill this dry storage facility and to maintain stable occupancy levels,” the prospectus continues. “With City Sewer currently being installed by the county, the options for multiple commercial uses exist, including a waterfront restaurant, along with the marina.” The reference to that sewer line is another indication of the movement toward development the association has been cautioning as Scenic A1A, already much less scenic than it was when it originally won the designation some two decades ago, continues to lose canopy and character to new developments.

The Scenic A1A Overlay District: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Allowed By Code: