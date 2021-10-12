Throwing Sledge Hammer, Tool Box and Other Items at Cops from Bed of Truck, Man and Woman Are Arrested After Chase

The list of criminal charges on Shane Hendricks and Tammy Pecor, both 44, is more like a catalogue: aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (five counts), firing or throwing deadly missiles into an occupied vehicle (three counts), fleeing and eluding law enforcement with active sirens and lights, theft, reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (that’s on Hendricks only), grand theft, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license (that’s Pecor): in all, 16 charges for Pecor, 10 of them second-degree felonies, and 18 charges on Hendricks, 12 of them second-degree felonies.









Hendricks is being held at the Flagler County jail on $278,000 bond, Pecor on $152,000 bond. Neither has bonded out.

They’d allegedly stolen a Ford F-250. Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies got alerted through one of the agency’s license plate readers at 9:47 a.m. Monday. Several deputies positioned their vehicles near the entrance of Flagler Palm Coast High School.

Hendricks and Pecor were driving west, with Hendricks at the wheel. They didn’t stop. A chase wasn’t authorized, so deputies followed but reportedly not at high speed, though witnesses reported otherwise (“Just witnessed a high speed chase off 100 going into Bunnell,” a local resident reported on Facebook in real time). Deputies deployed “stop sticks,” the triangular device containing hollowed spikes that flatten a tire when run over, assuming the sticks are thrown accurately. The maneuver is dangerous for officers and fraught with accidents–and death: it was during a stop-stick maneuver that Flagler County Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Sease was killed on I-95 in 2003.

The deployment worked against the F-250, three of whose tires were punctured right around the entrance to what used to be the Sheriff’s Operations Center. That didn’t stop Pecor and Hendricks. They drove through the center of Bunnell and onto State Road 11, heading west and south, four deputies chasing. Somehow as Pecor and Hendricks sped on, they switched seats, never stopping: Pecor took over the wheel, and Hendricks climbed out of the cabin of the truck and onto its bed. Once there, Hendricks turned missile-thrower: he threw a large blue tool box, a stamping machine, and a sledge hammer, among other items, according to his arrest report, all in the direction of the cops’ vehicles.









The Ford meanwhile weaved in and out of its lane, but eventually, because of the punctured tires, could go no further. Pecor pulled to the side of the road. Deputies surrounded the truck and arrested Pecor and Hendricks. Hendricks said he’d bought the truck from someone in Jacksonville (both Pecor and Hendricks are from Jacksonville), but he would not give the man’s name. Pecor declined to speak.

Deputies found a loaded semiautomatic gun in a zipped brown leather bag in the truck, along with a scale, a cutting board, a black straw line and white crystalline residue. There was also a lockbox containing cocaine, though no drug charges appear on either individuals’ listed charges so far. Deputies also confirmed that the truck had been stolen.

Pecor’s long record of driving on a suspended license made her a “habitual offender” in that regard under Florida law. Hendricks was a felon from a 2020 conviction for grand theft. He was on felony probation, his probation not scheduled to end until 2023. Monday’s arrest would count as a probation violation. Both were booked at the Flagler County jail. Hendricks on $278,000 bond, Pecor on $152,000 bond.

According to their first appearance before County Judge Melissa Distler, both were appointed a public defender. It is likely that their lawyer will first request a bond hearing to lower their bond.