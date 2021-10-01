Nicole Critcher Appointed Principal at Old Kings Elementary

Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt met with teachers and staff of Old Kings Elementary School Monday afternoon to introduce the school’s next principal, Nicole Critcher. Critcher comes to OKES after serving three years as assistant principal at Matanzas High School.

“We heard from teachers, staff, and parents who told us they want the next principal at OKES to maintain the standards, be innovative, and have experience on the elementary level. Nicole spent 13 years in an elementary school classroom here in Flagler County, plus served as an instructional coach at Old Kings for three years. I’m confident she will work with teachers, staff, parents, and students in continuing the excellence found on the OKES campus.”









Critcher is looking forward to this next role in her educational career. “I am so honored to be here. I felt like I had to go leave Old Kings Elementary to learn and grow. I always knew I’d be back. I will support and guide the Old Kings staff to maintain the great expectations found at OKES. The bottom line is everything we do will be about the kids.”

Nicole Critcher is a 2001 graduate of the University of Central Florida, where she majored in Elementary Education. She was awarded her Master’s Degree in Curriculum, Assessment, and Instruction from Walden University in 2011. She earned a Certificate in Educational Leadership from Stetson University in 2017 and holds certifications in all levels of Educational Leadership and Elementary Education.

Critcher has been with Flagler Schools for 20 years. She taught at Rymfire Elementary School and Indian Trails K-8 for 13 years. As previously mentioned, she was an instructional coach at OKES for three years. Following a year with the Teaching and Learning Department before taking the assistant principal position at Matanzas High School.